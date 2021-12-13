Grand Island Public active in recruiting, encouraging diversity throughout district

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third story about diversity in Grand Island Public Schools. Independent Staff Writer Jessica Votipka explores ways that GIPS is trying to attract staff members of color to improve connections with students for a better future.
Her senior year at Grand Island Senior High, Christy Acevedo was faced with a dilemma: fight to go to college, or resign to her secret.
Acevedo, now a kindergarten teacher at Grand Island Public Schools’ West Lawn Elementary, chose to fight.
As an undocumented immigrant, Acevedo’s academic future was in limbo, but potentially could be solved through a conversation with a teacher, who happened to be white.
Acevedo was born in Mexico.
The scenario evokes many questions – many “what if’s.”
If Acevedo had a Hispanic teacher during her years at GIPS would she have disclosed her citizenship status sooner? What would her life be like if she had?
“I want to be this person, for my students, that can advocate for them and be that person they come and talk to, just like this teacher was for me,” Acevedo said.
Teachers like Acevedo are few and far between at GIPS. In the school year 2020-21, FTEF (full-time equivalent faculty) positions were occupied by 93.49% white teachers, 4.83% of teachers were Hispanic, .28% multiracial, .14% American Indian/Alaska Native and .14% Pacific Islander as reported by Nebraska Department of Education.
While not unusual in Nebraska, where 94.97% of FTEF public school teachers are white, the numbers become more stark considering GIPS’s student demographics: 52.50% Hispanic students, 38.72% white students, 4.43% Black students, .87% Asian students, 2.67% multiracial students, .73% American Indian/Alaska Native students and .08% Pacific Islander, according to NDE.
Loukia K. Sarroub, a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is an expert on diversity in education. She said diversity matters, not proven just by testimonials like Acevedo’s, but empirical research.
“There is research that shows that schools that make efforts to diversify their staff have a better retention rate of students, a better graduation rate - that students see themselves in their teachers and stay connected, that communities are better connected to schools and that, overall, there’s just a sense of belonging," she said.
A study in IZA, the journal of the Institute of Labor Economics, followed the educational paths of a sampling of Black students in North Carolina. The authors found: “Exposure to a Black teacher during elementary school raises long-run educational attainment for Black male students, especially among those from low-income households. For the most disadvantaged Black males, conservative estimates suggest that exposure to a Black teacher in primary school cuts high school dropout rates 39%. It also raises college aspirations along with the probability of taking a college entrance exam.”
Sarroub researched diversity and education in Detroit, where Middle Eastern immigrants have made up much of the area’s immigrant population. “When you look at teacher populations in schools, you often find Arab-American teachers and the new arrivals who were from Iraq or from other Arab countries like Syria, which had really devastating, horrific things happened to them in the last several years. When they arrive here, and let’s say in the Detroit area, they meet with and see teachers like themselves who can also communicate in Arabic, or if they don’t communicate in Arabic, they understand culturally, ethnically, even religiously.”
Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover said fostering cultural, ethnic and religious awareness is key to the district addressing teacher diversity. “I think when we hear our students’ stories, they are making a difference because it’s helping us to be more well-rounded individuals – and it’s enriching our everyday educational experiences.”
Enrichment also comes in the form of training, Grover explained. “We support our teachers through professional learning as being culturally responsive to our students, taking into account their backgrounds and their experiences, and how that elevates the educational opportunity within the classroom.”
Grover said GIPS teachers also make independent efforts to connect with students of different backgrounds, including Acevedo. “Even if I don’t know the language, I happen to know Spanish, but there are kids in my class and around my school who don’t speak those languages. So how can I try to learn maybe a word or two a day to try to say, you know, ‘Hi, how are you?’ I think that makes a world of difference for them to know that somebody cares, and that they’re trying.”
GIPS Board of Education member Carlos Barcenas said, additionally, where the district lacks in teacher diversity, it has tried to compensate through family involvement and support staff members. “We’ve had a lot of parents that are bilingual, and they’ve put in time in the classroom. So how can we get them certified or push them to go back to school, and bring them back? Being creative in knowing that there are some opportunities, creating as many opportunities for conversation, as well as providing material for parents in two or three different languages, making sure we’re continuing to grow our relationship with our community.”
Acevedo echoed Barcenas’ thoughts. “Most focus for educators usually falls on the students. But some of the families need that person to talk to, and if I can be that, then that makes me happy.”
Still, there have been concerted efforts to diversify the teaching staff, which is seeing results, Grover said. “Every year we continue to see an increase in the diversity of our staff. We’re continuing to see persons of color find an interest in Grand Island Public Schools.”
Indeed, the district slowly has been chipping away at diversifying teaching staff members. Nebraska Department of Education data states that school year 2019-20, 93.82% FTEF teaching positions were held by white educators. In 2018-19, 94.28% were white. The school year before that, 95.10% of FTEF positions were held by white teachers.
A “grow-your-own” scholarship and mentorship program started in 2018 at GIPS is turning out to not only get teaching staff pledges, but recruiting a more diverse faculty, Barcenas said.
“Some of the things that we’ve put in place are pretty much growing our own educators, like the PathBack program, where they’re promising a spot for kids that come back after college and come teach in our classrooms in our schools," he said "We’re working hard to have students continue to have a positive environment and atmosphere and experience, where they feel like they can come back and teach in our classrooms. It’s very intentional.”
While PathBack applicants do not necessarily have to be students of color, many of the recipients have been, including Mathew Ramirez, a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“I would definitely say that PathBack could be beneficial toward students of color because of how [they] tend to be on the lower-income side of things. If they were to receive the PathBack [scholarship], this could potentially give them a greater amount of motivation to earn their bachelor’s degree knowing that if they do they will have a great teaching job within the GIPS school district," Ramirez said.
Ramirez noted, like Acevedo, he had few teachers of color while he was at GIPS. “It impacted me in a way of wanting to create a diverse learning environment within GIPS, so that way students of color may feel more comfortable within my classroom and possibly share some type of characteristics they may have with me and potentially lead them to feel more welcomed and a sense of belonging.”
Acevedo said, “We want people who look like us, around us, just because that’s kind of that security thing and feel comfortable around people who look like us. But it’s not the most important thing. I think that definitely makes those connections with students if you’re trying to learn about them.”
Teacher recruitment, in general, can be affected by faculty demographics, Sarroub said. “When teachers look for jobs, especially future teachers of color, they tend to want to go where there are people like them, who have administrators that look like them. It’s a competitive market in a way. You have to be able to see yourself in a school.”
Acevedo said Grover – who is Nebraska’s first Black school superintendent – might visually identify with the district’s .28% FTEF Black teachers, but has struck a chord with her. “When I got to be a teacher at GIPS, I can tell you that I strongly look up to her. She is a person of color, willing to come into a district full of staff that doesn’t look like her. She shows up with a smile on her face and I just think, ‘You guys would not understand.’”
