Grand Island Public active in recruiting, encouraging diversity throughout district

Sarroub researched diversity and education in Detroit, where Middle Eastern immigrants have made up much of the area’s immigrant population. “When you look at teacher populations in schools, you often find Arab-American teachers and the new arrivals who were from Iraq or from other Arab countries like Syria, which had really devastating, horrific things happened to them in the last several years. When they arrive here, and let’s say in the Detroit area, they meet with and see teachers like themselves who can also communicate in Arabic, or if they don’t communicate in Arabic, they understand culturally, ethnically, even religiously.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover said fostering cultural, ethnic and religious awareness is key to the district addressing teacher diversity. “I think when we hear our students’ stories, they are making a difference because it’s helping us to be more well-rounded individuals – and it’s enriching our everyday educational experiences.”

Enrichment also comes in the form of training, Grover explained. “We support our teachers through professional learning as being culturally responsive to our students, taking into account their backgrounds and their experiences, and how that elevates the educational opportunity within the classroom.”