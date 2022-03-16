Grand Island Public address resources, standards with curriculum

Education isn’t static.

New research is churned out regularly by experts.

Methods and practices are perpetually under construction, and guidance standardizing what different subjects are to cover domino from federal regulations down to state and sometimes local decisions.

If the most recent Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting was any indication, it’s an exciting time to be an educator at GIPS – particularly for teachers in English/language arts, social studies and math.

Among the enthusiastic presenters were GIPS curriculum coordinator Brittney Bills and Gifted and Talented education coordinator Cara Kuhl. Bills was one of GIPS’s representatives during Nebraska Department of Education’s Standards of English and Language Arts revision process.

The standards do not include recommendations or requirements for reading materials or other specifics. It focuses on skills like grammar, writing and analyzing text. For example, the 2014 standards section L.A.5.1.6.b. reads: “Analyze & describe elements of literary text.”

In the 2021 version, the correlating section offers educators more guidance and specifics on what students should know how to do at their grade level: “Compare & contrast two or more characters, settings or events in a literary text or texts.”

Specific content like assigned readings fall more under local jurisdiction. After Monday’s school board meeting, GIPS released a statement regarding access to reading.

The statement reads, in part: “there may be specific titles or resources some families may prefer their student not engage with. We at GIPS recognize that nuance and want to be as accommodating as possible without needlessly over-correcting through grand decisions that may be difficult to reverse. That being said, we have a policy in-place where a parent or guardian may request an exception from specific materials.”

Statewide implementation of the new state standards, presented to the GIPS board in part during Monday’s meeting, is slated for the 2022-23 school year. In Nebraska, the state board of education establishes content area requirements only for subjects with measurable standards: reading, writing, mathematics, science and social studies.

Grand Island Public Schools has been piloting new resources and approaches in some of its social studies classrooms. Monday night a needs analysis for GIPS social studies grades 4-12 was presented.

It was emphasized critical race theory was not a part of the needs analysis. In conjunction with the district’s statement on its literature censorship stance, GIPS specifically addressed CRT: “What is commonly referred to as CRT is not a curriculum. Nor has it been formalized as a program implemented in Grand Island Public Schools … when we speak of CRT specifically — especially as it pertains to library resources — it is important to understand that we are not speaking of curriculum; we are, instead, speaking of generic opinions and potentially misinformed anecdotes.

“Every student has a right to be represented in our curriculum. We also know that the process of adopting curriculum is sensitive. That is why we have always strived to be transparent with our schools, staff, families and community about curriculum standards and initiatives. We always welcome thoughtful feedback and informed opinion from our community in that regard.”

While not as controversial, GIPS’s math program also was discussed at Monday’s board of education meeting. Similar to the district’s social studies pilot, some math classes at GIPS have been undergoing test runs of new ways for students to learn by doing more than copying an equation put on the board.

As presented, the pilot places an emphasis on learning as an experience, and understanding concepts and being able to apply them to realistic situations instead simply having an answer.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

