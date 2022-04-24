Grand Island Public adds six new positions for 2022-2023 school year

While enrollment remains open at Grand Island Public Schools, the projected student body and a district-led initiative to increase extracurricular activities has created a need for more positions in the district.

At the school district’s April board of education meeting, six new full-time positions were approved. They were created based on projected numbers for the upcoming school year and district needs, said Kristen Irey, GIPS’ Chief of Human Capital Management.

Those positions are:

- Second grade teacher at Howard Elementary

- Fourth grade teacher at Knickerham Elementary

- Math teacher at Walnut Middle School

- Language arts teacher at Walnut Middle School

- Nursing instructor for the Medical Sciences Academy

- One half-time custodian at O’Connor Early Learning Center

- Increasing the activities director’s role from part-time to full-time

Currently there are 9,214 in GIPS. According to the district, 9,238 students are anticipated to be enrolled in 2022-2023.

“This is as much of a crystal ball as we can have,” Irey said.

Projected enrollment is based on 10-year calculated projections, with open enrollment reviewed in July, said Robin Dexter, GIPS Associate Superintendent.

Students in kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades will start the school year on August 15.

According to the Nebraska Department of Education, school year 2020-2021 GIPS employed 714 teachers. The six positions will use $487,050, which includes salaries and benefits, from the district’s general fund.

As work on the Medical Sciences Academy progresses, a need for an additional nursing instructor was identified, said Irey, as more opportunities are becoming available with growing healthcare options and needs in the community.

The Medical Sciences Academy, which will be relocated in an unoccupied space of CHI Health St. Francis medical building’s eighth floor, is slated to open in the fall of 2023. It has been called by the district, a “school within a hospital.”

O’Connor Early Learning Center’s size is the motivation behind adding the custodian position. The early childhood education center, located in what was once a former Shopko building at 2208 N. Webb Road, encompasses 50,000 square feet. The space was donated by local businessman Ray O’Connor, and opened for students in time for the 2021-2022 school year.

“Due to the size of our new building additional part-time staff are needed to clean it and ensure the highest cleanliness standards,” Irey said.

One position isn’t necessarily new, the Grand Island Senior High Activities Director, increased to full time. The position was expanded due to the increase in interest and engagement in offered activities.

The district hopes to increase student participation in extracurricular activities to the extent every GIPS student is engaged in at least one extracurricular activity.

The plan – the Long Range Plan for Extracurricular Excellence – had a draft presented late 2021. Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds, specifically ESSER III dollars, are planned to fund the bulk of the initiative along with community partnerships.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.