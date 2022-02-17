 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island Public back to five school days a week; masks optional
0 Comments
top story breaking

Grand Island Public back to five school days a week; masks optional

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island Public Schools announced Thursday afternoon it will be stepping back from its mandatory masking policy and reinstating Friday classes starting Monday. 

According to a release by the district, masks will be “recommended, not mandatory,” except for on district-provided transportation, which is required by federal law.

Tawana Grover, GIPS Superintendent, said in the statement: “These past weeks were unprecedented and found us facing unprecedented measures in terms of the pandemic and the goal of keeping our buildings open. Thankfully, we have reached a point where we can, once again, feel more confident in moving forward to masks being recommended and not mandatory.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Students will be gracing the classrooms on Fridays once again, following several weeks of only teacher and staff on Fridays.

The temporary schedule was in reaction to COVID and seasonal illness complications. Teacher absences and a scarce supply of substitute teachers drove the decision, made mid-January.

Check back for further updates.

jessica.votipka@theindependent.com

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan mom says Spongebob told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts