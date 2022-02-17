Grand Island Public back to five school days a week; masks optional

Grand Island Public Schools announced Thursday afternoon it will be stepping back from its mandatory masking policy and reinstating Friday classes starting Monday.

According to a release by the district, masks will be “recommended, not mandatory,” except for on district-provided transportation, which is required by federal law.

Tawana Grover, GIPS Superintendent, said in the statement: “These past weeks were unprecedented and found us facing unprecedented measures in terms of the pandemic and the goal of keeping our buildings open. Thankfully, we have reached a point where we can, once again, feel more confident in moving forward to masks being recommended and not mandatory.”

Students will be gracing the classrooms on Fridays once again, following several weeks of only teacher and staff on Fridays.

The temporary schedule was in reaction to COVID and seasonal illness complications. Teacher absences and a scarce supply of substitute teachers drove the decision, made mid-January.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

