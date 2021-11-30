Grand Island Public, Central Health District continue vaccine clinics

The campaign to get more residents vaccinated for coronavirus continues in Grand Island with clinics held Monday at Grand Island Public Schools’ middle schools.
Barr, Walnut and Westridge Middle Schools all hosted vaccine clinics for COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, along with influenza vaccines. It was organized by Central District Health Department in cooperation with Grand Island Public Schools.
Chris Vrooman, lead nurse for Grand Island Public Schools, was on hand to help with vaccinations at the Walnut Middle School site. By noontime Vrooman said the Walnut clinic had administered 25-30 vaccinations.
“We did this three weeks ago and we had a maybe 50 to 60 at that point. So we kind of expected similar,” Vrooman said. “A lot of kids have come back for their second COVID vaccine, which is great.”
Coronavirus vaccinations were available for ages 5 and older.
Central District Health Department Executive Assistant Mayra Barrios said having a one-stop shop at the GIPS campuses has had benefits.
“We’ve seen a huge amount of people coming in for flu (shots) as well. They’re coming in for their vaccine COVID vaccine, and then they’re taking advantage of that, too.”
Convenience has come into play for many CDHD clinics, said CDHD community health nurse Jodi Garretson.
“We do some at worksites, we do some at places so that we can catch people where they’re at and they don’t even need to go anywhere to get their shot.”
Part of the turnout could be due to the nature of the location itself, Vrooman said.
“Some families are more comfortable coming to a school. They’re familiar with the school and the staff. We wanted to provide a space that was comfortable for them if they wanted to get the vaccine.”
“Some families may go other places and get the vaccine. If it wasn’t here, others may not go out to the health department or to their provider and get it,” Vrooman said. “We’ll welcome anybody who comes in today.”
Vrooman said people coming in for vaccines have been enthusiastic. “I feel like parents and families have done their research, just like everyone else has, and they’re ready to get the vaccine. They were happy to have a place to come.”
Vaccination clinics at district locations aren’t entirely new, Vrooman said. “We’ve done flu vaccines in the past, but now we’ve just added the COVID. Both have been free to families.”
Vaccinations were of no cost to recipients at Monday’s clinics, which is not always the case in other scenarios, depending on where the vaccine is administered, and by what entity. Central District Health Department has its own clinics every week at the CDHD location.
It’s of no cost, but if the recipient is covered by insurance, the insurance company will be billed.
Vrooman said the partnership between CDHD and GIPS has worked well. “We have a good working relationship with the Health Department. They take care of all of the immunization and vaccine process on their end and we just kind of provided a place for them to set up.”
