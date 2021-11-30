Grand Island Public, Central Health District continue vaccine clinics

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We do some at worksites, we do some at places so that we can catch people where they’re at and they don’t even need to go anywhere to get their shot.”

Part of the turnout could be due to the nature of the location itself, Vrooman said.

“Some families are more comfortable coming to a school. They’re familiar with the school and the staff. We wanted to provide a space that was comfortable for them if they wanted to get the vaccine.”

“Some families may go other places and get the vaccine. If it wasn’t here, others may not go out to the health department or to their provider and get it,” Vrooman said. “We’ll welcome anybody who comes in today.”

Vrooman said people coming in for vaccines have been enthusiastic. “I feel like parents and families have done their research, just like everyone else has, and they’re ready to get the vaccine. They were happy to have a place to come.”

Vaccination clinics at district locations aren’t entirely new, Vrooman said. “We’ve done flu vaccines in the past, but now we’ve just added the COVID. Both have been free to families.”