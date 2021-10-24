Grand Island Public decides to keep mask policy

After reviewing the status of coronavirus in the community, Grand Island Public Schools has decided to keep its mask policy in place.
According to the GIPS Safe Return to School Plan, “If prolonged Substantial Transmission of COVID-19 occurs in Hall County and data indicating direct impact on schools such as illnesses, absences, and/or hospitalizations occur, masks will be required by all students, staff, and visitors for the period defined.”
As of Oct. 20, there were 224 cases per 100,000 individuals during the past seven days. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines substantial transmission as 50 positive cases per 100,000.
In the past seven days there have been 15 students confirmed positive, along with three staff members, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. Two months into the 2021-22 school year, the district has had 265 confirmed cases in students and 42 positive cases in staff members, according to the dashboard.
In a statement, GIPS stated:
“We are already more than two months into school, and are pleased to share that Grand Island Public Schools are still open and students are still learning. The current protocols as outlined in the GIPS Safe Return to School Plan will continue, including universal mask wearing while inside all GIPS buildings. When implementing any changes in protocols such as masks, Grand Island Public Schools considers the community safety threshold along with other data impacting schools such as illnesses, absences, and/or hospitalizations.”