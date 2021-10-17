Grand Island Public discusses ways to use COVID-19 funds

- Giving substitute nutritional services personnel a bump in pay was brought up as an information item. “When we did our classified pay increase earlier this year, we overlooked our substitutes in nutrition services,” Schroeder said. Kris Spellman, GIPS director of nutrition services, first brought the lack of pay increase forth, Schroeder said. If substitute food service aligned with previous years, Schroeder said, it would cost the district about $1,300 affecting five staff members. It would be paid through the school’s nutrition fund. The proposal could become an action item at a future board meeting, Schroeder said.

- The 2019-20 Project SEARCH class was recognized for receiving the Excellent Employment Outcome Award. Lincoln Elementary School students were on-hand to be honored for having a champion showing for their Nebraska State Fair art project. A group of students participating in GISH’s upcoming musical gave an update on their activities, and heartfelt messages about how important the fine arts are to themselves, as well as fellow students. Additionally, Board of Education Grand Island Public Schools Foundation committee member Lindsey Jurgens reported GIPS Foundation was awarded a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, based on fiscal responsibility, commitment to accountability and transparency. This is the Foundation’s eighth consecutive four-star rating. According to the award letter, 6% of nonprofits graded by Charity Navigator have received at least eight consecutive four-star evaluations.