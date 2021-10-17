Grand Island Public discusses ways to use COVID-19 funds

The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education is making plans on how to spend federal coronavirus aid funds.
Coronavirus aid ESSER III funding allocation proposal was presented by Chief Financial Officer Ken Schroeder and Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter.
Grand Island Public School’s ESSER III funds total $18,002,201. As presented, 50% of awarded funds would go toward capital projects (technology and building). The rest would be distributed between salaries and benefits (15%), professional services (17%) and instructional materials/supplies (18%).
Building projects designated in the presentation as “Aligned to Stakeholder Feedback & District Goals” include improved control and health screening provided by security vestibules across the district, added dining and commons spaces where needed, HVAC improvements, more classroom space for special education skills programming at the elementary school level, additional square footage for band/choir spaces at the middle and high school levels and equipment replacement in the high school weight room to support extracurricular programming.
Distribution within the district was formulated by committees and stakeholder feedback, taking into consideration GIPS’s strategic plan and immediate needs. As surveyed, the public had teaching supports and supplies at the top of their priority list.
The board members approved the proposed allocations unanimously. The grant paperwork was submitted to the Nebraska Department of Education for approval by the Sept. 15 deadline with state approval pending.
GIPS was awarded a total of $28,101,972 in coronavirus stimulus funds, including ESSER III, according to data compiled by the Associated Press. That total averages to $2,790.66 per GIPS student.
Schroeder noted that “there is a rumor circulating that we were required to mask students and staff in order to qualify for these funds. We had to have a ‘Safe Return to School Plan,’ but it (masking) was not a requirement of ESSER III.”
Other items on the board’s agenda included:
- The district’s Voluntary Early Retirement Incentive Program (VERIP) will not move forward as hoped this school year, reported district Chief Financial Officer Ken Schroeder. “The facilities and finance committee proposed offering a VERIP during the upcoming school year. We’ve given that much thought and consideration, and we’ve done our due diligence … The timing for such an initiative doesn’t seem right. The school district is having difficulty covering its teaching vacancies and running a VERIP during the current school year would further exacerbate that.” Ultimately, VERIP offers an early retirement incentive to qualifying staff members for the purpose of reducing total staff costs for the upcoming school year.
- Giving substitute nutritional services personnel a bump in pay was brought up as an information item. “When we did our classified pay increase earlier this year, we overlooked our substitutes in nutrition services,” Schroeder said. Kris Spellman, GIPS director of nutrition services, first brought the lack of pay increase forth, Schroeder said. If substitute food service aligned with previous years, Schroeder said, it would cost the district about $1,300 affecting five staff members. It would be paid through the school’s nutrition fund. The proposal could become an action item at a future board meeting, Schroeder said.
- The 2019-20 Project SEARCH class was recognized for receiving the Excellent Employment Outcome Award. Lincoln Elementary School students were on-hand to be honored for having a champion showing for their Nebraska State Fair art project. A group of students participating in GISH’s upcoming musical gave an update on their activities, and heartfelt messages about how important the fine arts are to themselves, as well as fellow students. Additionally, Board of Education Grand Island Public Schools Foundation committee member Lindsey Jurgens reported GIPS Foundation was awarded a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, based on fiscal responsibility, commitment to accountability and transparency. This is the Foundation’s eighth consecutive four-star rating. According to the award letter, 6% of nonprofits graded by Charity Navigator have received at least eight consecutive four-star evaluations.
