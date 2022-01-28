Grand Island Public, Education Association differ on process to address long-term sub pay

It’s tough finding help these days.
To be sure, substitute teachers are hard to come by, as COVID careens from variant to variant and complications exclusive of the pandemic hit classroom after classroom. Grand Island Public Schools has embarked on a months-long campaign to recruit substitute teachers, with some degree of success.
In August 2021 Grand Island Education Association (GIEA) started catching wind of an unusually high number of long-term substitute teachers on the district’s roster and decided to investigate, said GIEA President Michelle Carter, who is also a teacher at Dodge Elementary. “We knew there were some long-term subs who had been hired to fill positions for staff members who had left the district or retired.”
But when is a sub not a sub?
According to Nebraska state law, an employee who is hired to fill an open position is not considered a substitute, which is the crux of GIEA’s recent petition against GIPS alleging misclassification of teachers. Carter said, “As (GIEA) got to looking, we discovered that many of the long-term subs – who the district had classified as long-term subs – were actually filling a full-time equivalency position. They were basically a full-time teacher, because they were filling a position where no one was returning.”
As a general rule of thumb, substitute teachers make less than contracted staff members. At GIPS, the highest amount a substitute teacher can make is $200 a day, according to the district’s website. Additionally, the website lays out, there are incentives for substitutes who work a high percentage of available days per pay period and/or work 125 days or more.
Contract teachers can make $250 to $300 a day, plus benefits, Carter explained.
GIEA, the collective bargaining unit for GIPS teachers, requested information about the positions in question. Carter said the request isn’t one submitted routinely.
“Honestly, I never really thought about it,” she said. “But this year was so many and, and so many of them teaching for semesters or the whole year. That’s when we began to say, wait a minute, this looks like something that we need to take a look at.”
Carter explained, “(The district) reached out to someone who was a long term who has a teaching certificate and asked them to be a substitute in that classroom. We have long-term subs that are filling in for things like maternity leave. I have a friend who just had a baby, so she has a long-term sub in her classroom for the time of her maternity leave, but when she is done with her maternity leave, she is returning to her position. That’s a completely separate and legitimate reason to use a long term.”
From there, the communication between GIEA and GIPS deteriorated. Who is at fault depends on who is asked.
Nick Welding of Norby & Welding LLP is an attorney for the state teacher’s union, Nebraska State Education Association. Welding filed the petition on behalf of GIEA.
“As the petition lays out, it started out with GIEA just asking for information about people who they believe might have been misclassified,” Welding said. “The district took about a month. We got some of the information that we were seeking – not quite everything, but it was enough for GIEA to determine that they needed to proceed with … going through the grievance process.”
Carter said the initial issues could have stemmed from a recent transition in leadership in the district’s human resources department. In late May Kristen Irey took the reins from Chief of Human Capital Management Wayne Stelk.
“... Dr. (Tawana) Grover (GIPS Superintendent) is very aware of the grievance policy and she could not follow it either by issuing a hearing, so I don’t know why they didn’t follow it,” Carter said. “I do think that a change in leadership in the HR department didn’t help things.”
“(Irey) had a lot going on, and we did extend the timeline to give benefit of the doubt there,” Carter said. “But it just continued to be a pattern.”
Irey submitted a written denial to the grievance. The process was to reach Grover following Irey’s response. Welding said the official process continued to stall. “According to the grievance process itself, Dr. Grover was supposed to hold a meeting within 10 days of her receiving the grievance. After that meeting, she was supposed to issue a decision. Well, that meeting never occurred, the decision came out. There really was no opportunity for a face-to-face discussion to articulate and kind of have a back and forth in terms of what the issues are.”
The GIPS school board will become involved.
The union had plenty of opportunity to broach the subject during negotiations, said an official statement by Justin Knight, legal counsel to GIPS. In an interview with the Independent, Knight said, “I know the (GIPS Board of Education) was very surprised that in their negotiations meeting with the union ... that this topic never came up. I think they would have expected that, hey, if this is this big of an issue, that you’re going to file a complaint, you at least mentioned it in at least one of our meetings.”
Said complaint is a petition before the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations alleging “Prohibited Labor Practices,” filed last Friday.
Carter said litigation is not what GIEA was after. “We’re disappointed that we had to file this lawsuit,” she said. “We feel that we were forced by the district’s lack of response and adherence to the grievance procedures.”
“We would love to have just been able to sit down with them at either one of the first two levels with Ms. Irey, at level one, or with Dr. Grover, at level two, and talk this out – come to some sort of compromise,” Carter said. “That would have been ideal. That’s what I really thought would happen.”
Knight said the district is ready – has been ready – to take action and consider the situation. “My understanding is the school district has not officially been served with a copy of the petition yet,” Knight said. “Whenever the U.S. Mail delivers that, that will trigger the process. Then we’ll have to decide how we’re going to formally respond in the commission of industrial relations.”
Best case scenario for GIPS? “The commission would dismiss the complaint,” Knight said. In turn, GIEA’s petition requests that GIPS “cease and desist from compensating misclassified employees in deviation” and “make a one-time payment to all bargaining unit members determined to have been compensated in a manner inconsistent” with GIEA and the district’s agreement.
For now, GIPS officials are watching the mail.
Whether litigation will escalate to the next step is in question, Knight said. “I don’t think we’re that far yet. We’ll have to do some analysis and research on what our options are and decide which direction the board and the district want to go.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.