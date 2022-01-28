Grand Island Public, Education Association differ on process to address long-term sub pay

Irey submitted a written denial to the grievance. The process was to reach Grover following Irey’s response. Welding said the official process continued to stall. “According to the grievance process itself, Dr. Grover was supposed to hold a meeting within 10 days of her receiving the grievance. After that meeting, she was supposed to issue a decision. Well, that meeting never occurred, the decision came out. There really was no opportunity for a face-to-face discussion to articulate and kind of have a back and forth in terms of what the issues are.”

The GIPS school board will become involved.

The union had plenty of opportunity to broach the subject during negotiations, said an official statement by Justin Knight, legal counsel to GIPS. In an interview with the Independent, Knight said, “I know the (GIPS Board of Education) was very surprised that in their negotiations meeting with the union ... that this topic never came up. I think they would have expected that, hey, if this is this big of an issue, that you’re going to file a complaint, you at least mentioned it in at least one of our meetings.”

Said complaint is a petition before the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations alleging “Prohibited Labor Practices,” filed last Friday.