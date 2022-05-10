Grand Island Public entrepreneurs show business knowhow… and no fear

Being an entrepreneur entails creativity, problem solving and patience.

Presenting the idea takes preparation, and the idea of sharing your business idea—your brainchild—making it subject to evaluation and critique scary.

If putting an idea out for expert evaluation is nerve-racking, Grand Island Senior High students Kowsslo Teya and Colton Marsh didn’t show it.

Teya and Marsh were challenged to come up with a product idea that would solve a societal problem as part of their INCubatoredu class at GISH’s Academy of Buisness & Communication.

The class is an organized entrepreneurship curriculum, a full-year course giving students real-life experience in being entrepreneurs. The class is taught by GISH business teacher Adam Zlomke, who was recognized as an INCubatoredu Leader Teacher in 2020 at the Uncharted Learning National Summit.

Monday students reached the culmination of the class: a “Shark Tank”-style pitch before Grand Island community professionals.

Teya and March were up to bat first, Monday, before a panel including two individuals particularly experienced in what Teya and March’s idea was designed for.

Two Grand Island Police Department officers with a high degree of experience in DUI’s were among the panel evaluating Teya and Marsh’s Maintain o—a unique alcohol breathalyzer installed into a vehicle.

“We didn’t like that you can only have one in each car, so we came up with a Bluetooth and compatible with every car,” Marsh explained.

Teya and Marsh’s product is all-in-one, portable and can be mounted in multiple vehicles.

“It started with the big idea of DUIs and drinking,” Marsh said. “Then we kind of narrowed that down to what we can do to stop it.”

The young entrepreneurs target market includes adults, law enforcement and insurance companies. Their financial goals are to sell them for $120 per unit. Elements used to create the device are calculated at $88 per unit, using wires, 3D printing, a breathalyzer and device relays.

Teya and Marsh’s creation seemed to be received well by panelists, as well as their teacher. The duo could have a chance to go to Chicago to present their product and be awarded $25,000.

The INCubatoredu curriculum is paid for in one fell swoop, Zlomke said.

“That gives us access to the curriculum, the development in Chicago. That process is all included yearly subscription.”

Zlomke said years ago he could send most, if not all, of the budding entrepreneurs in his class, but as numbers increased, he had to cut back to one.

If Teya and Marsh make the cut, then possibly being awarded the $25,000, they already have plans—not to buy what one would expect a couple high school juniors to buy.

“We’ll probably put it back into the business,” Teya said.

In the meantime, Teya and Marsh will take the experts’ opinions and questions, and apply it to their product.

“We’re going to try to scale this down and make this a fully working prototype,” Teya said. “We’re going to try to see where we can go with this and get investors to put money into this.”

Is it too soon for potential investors to reach out, Zlomke was asked?

He laughed and said: “It’s never too soon.”

There are still other things to be considered like patent issues and “bug issues,” Zlomke said.

“In the presentation their prototype didn’t work the way they wanted it to, but it’s in its development stages.”

Teya and Colton’s finished answering panel questions, taking suggestions and concluded their PowerPoint presentation. Despite the malfunction, the business partners appeared unfazed.

As Teya and Colton departed the front of the classroom, the next pair of INCubatoredu prepared to give their own pitch. The classroom of students moved forward with the sharing their brainchildren for evaluation and critique.

But showing little fear.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

