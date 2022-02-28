Grand Island Public event readies 8th graders, families for high school

Going from middle school to high school can be nerve-racking — new faces, new classes, new building — but Grand Island Public Schools offered area eighth-graders guidance at the Class of 2026 Islander Experience open house.

Sunday afternoon, an estimated 250 families brought their prospective Grand Island Senior High students to GISH to explore activities, including athletics and student clubs, meet GISH teachers and administrators, and familiarize themselves with the different academies.

Academy of Freshman Exploration Principal Maggie Mintken said the open house is a good opportunity for prospective students.

“This is a great experience for them to come understand what the five upper academies,” she said. “But also, the main focus is really to get them plugged into the clubs and extracurricular activities because we have so many.”

Tawana Grover, GIPS Superintendent, said it gives attendees a one-stop shot to explore ways to get involved at GISH.

“It offers opportunities for them to connect with sponsors and directors of the hundreds of opportunities that we have here. All of those things make a really, really rich experience for students throughout high school.”

Will Mettenbrink came to GISH with his family. After being greeted at the high school’s front doors, checking out photo opportunities and getting GISH swag, the Mettenbrinks checked out the dozens of tables set up in the gym featuring myriad extracurricular options.

“It’s fun to be here and see all the different things and opportunities we have,” Will Mettenbrink said. He plans to participate in athletics, but other activities were also catching his attention. “They all look fun, so I’ll have to go through and look at what other ones are available.”

Included in the available clubs is Grand Island Senior High LGBTSA Club. Leader Oliver Bockman said the open house is an important opportunity for clubs like theirs.

“We want to make sure that people know that we’re a safe place to go,” Bockman said. “We work really hard so everyone feels included. Without an event like this, I don’t think we will be able to get out that much.”

Grover said the event is about making connections. “We want to make sure they achieve high academics well as social aspects like extracurricular activities, where their gifts and talents are going to show.”

The Islander open house is one of the district’s biggest events, open not only students already in the GIPS system, but other districts. Grand Island Senior High Executive Principal Jeff Gilbertson said the academies seem to have influenced the choices of many families.

“We want people from other districts to visit. We’re open to that. We have had students from other towns like St. Paul and Ogallala that want to come and check it out.”

Still, Gilbertson noted, “We honor all the high schools in our community. I always say it’s, it makes our community strong that we have choice.”

Gilbertson said he’s noticed the annual event has an effect on students as they transition into high school. “This experience is really important. I’ve watched students in the past walk away a little more comfortable. It lessens the anxiety a little bit.”

Mintken said the district realizes the middle school to high school transition’s socioemotional importance. “We’re doing everything we can do to make them more confident about that transition to high school. It’s just one step closer to them being successful.”

Gilbertson said the open house is meant to help eighth graders adjust to a new chapter in their lives. “Families can experience that and really get a grip on the transition piece. We want our eighth graders to really feel comfortable when they come in here in August.”

Grover emphasized the importance of getting to know your new school — or academy. “We really want to make those individual connections with students. With all the clubs and sponsors, there’s an opportunity to get a name, to get an email, to get some form of a connection to get your questions answered.”

Self-guided tours of the building were available, and there was information about the district’s academies. Gilbertson said the Class of 2026 open house tries to encompass the freshman experience.

“It really launches their career, college and world readiness. It exposes them to what we’re trying to do with our graduate profile and emphasizes how important high school is in comparison to the rest of their career,” he said.

Grover said many students are attending with their families, which is something the district encouraged. She said the Islander open house helps put into context “some of the conversations they’ve been having around the dinner table and how that translates into their planning for the next few years.”

Will Mettenbrink’s mother, Angie, indicated the Class of 2026 open house did just that.

“I feel like Grand Island Senior High does a really good job of making our large school feel like a small school experience by offering the academies and all the opportunities and clubs for students.”

Gilbertson said the event is essentially to set students up for success.

“When you become a ninth grader, everything counts, and we want to get that message across today.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

