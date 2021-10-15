Grand Island Public extends fall break, citing mental health

Grand Island Public Schools is again taking a few more school days off of the district calendar, but this time with more notice.
Classes on Friday, Sept. 24, were canceled in a late move to alleviate stress of faculty and staff members. The media was officially informed of the calendar change via email Sept. 22.
This time, the school days getting axed are Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23, thereby adding two days to Fall Break. The decision to do so was made final at Thursday night’s GIPS Board of Education regular meeting.
In her presentation to the board, GIPS Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter made note this action is similar to Thanksgiving Break 2020. “We did this last year, and we just felt like it was a good time to let staff again, rest and refresh. This year, you’re still working with the sub shortage,” Dexter said. “Our staff are just burning the candle at both ends and taking care of each other. We would like to honor the need for mental health for staff and students so we were asking for the 22nd and 23rd (off).”
The board voted in favor of the schedule change unanimously with board member Dan Brosz absent. Grand Island Public Schools’ Fall Break now will be Nov. 22–26, 2021.
In a statement released by the district, GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said: “By building these days into the calendar, we recognize that these remain unprecedented times. We want to create a culture of mental health and wellness at GIPS. The social emotional well-being of our staff and students impacts their ability to teach and learn.”
Teacher overexertion has been identified as the primary stressor, as the district has been struggling to find substitute teachers leading many teachers to cover multiple classrooms and work during planning periods. In an earlier interview with the Grand Island Independent, Kristen Irey, GIPS chief of human capital management, said of the situation: “It’s multifaceted. If we had any one real issue to address, then we honestly would not be in the level of need that we’re in. We have multiple challenges at the same time, the overall shortage and other issues that we’re facing.”
At Thursday’s meeting Irey reported that after her staff reached out to nearly 200 substitute teachers on the district’s list, fewer than 100 remain due to circumstances such as relocating and retirements.
The district had 714 teachers in the school year 2020-21, according to Nebraska Department of Education data.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.