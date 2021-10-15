Grand Island Public extends fall break, citing mental health

Grand Island Public Schools is again taking a few more school days off of the district calendar, but this time with more notice.

Classes on Friday, Sept. 24, were canceled in a late move to alleviate stress of faculty and staff members. The media was officially informed of the calendar change via email Sept. 22.

This time, the school days getting axed are Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23, thereby adding two days to Fall Break. The decision to do so was made final at Thursday night’s GIPS Board of Education regular meeting.

In her presentation to the board, GIPS Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter made note this action is similar to Thanksgiving Break 2020. “We did this last year, and we just felt like it was a good time to let staff again, rest and refresh. This year, you’re still working with the sub shortage,” Dexter said. “Our staff are just burning the candle at both ends and taking care of each other. We would like to honor the need for mental health for staff and students so we were asking for the 22nd and 23rd (off).”

The board voted in favor of the schedule change unanimously with board member Dan Brosz absent. Grand Island Public Schools’ Fall Break now will be Nov. 22–26, 2021.