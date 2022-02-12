Grand Island Public highlights center stage at board meeting

Next week the girls wrestling team is headed to their own state tournament. Co-captain and lone senior Sage McCallum was among wrestling team members addressing the board. “I cannot extend enough gratitude to the school board for allowing this sport to be implemented,” McCallum said. “It’s really turned into … well, I’m even going to go as far as to say is that’s it’s the highlight of my life.”

The wrestling team is gearing up for state but the boys bowling team already has brought home their own hardware. They won the NSAA State Bowling Championship – a feat considering it is GISH’s first year. The girls team – also in its first year – had an exceptional year, too. Team member Anna Kolar finished the season strong placing 13 out of 50 as an individual competitor at state. Girls bowling head coach Brad Earnest said that recruitment is underway for next year’s team. “I think we’re at seven (team members) for next year,” he said. “We’d like to get around that 10 number for sure.”