Grand Island Public highlights center stage at board meeting

There was a lot to celebrate Thursday at Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education regular meeting.
The “Campus Highlights” agenda item was chock-full of student accomplishments and teaching innovations. Grand Island Senior High’s girls wrestling, girls bowling and boys bowling were honored.
Next week the girls wrestling team is headed to their own state tournament. Co-captain and lone senior Sage McCallum was among wrestling team members addressing the board. “I cannot extend enough gratitude to the school board for allowing this sport to be implemented,” McCallum said. “It’s really turned into … well, I’m even going to go as far as to say is that’s it’s the highlight of my life.”
The wrestling team is gearing up for state but the boys bowling team already has brought home their own hardware. They won the NSAA State Bowling Championship – a feat considering it is GISH’s first year. The girls team – also in its first year – had an exceptional year, too. Team member Anna Kolar finished the season strong placing 13 out of 50 as an individual competitor at state. Girls bowling head coach Brad Earnest said that recruitment is underway for next year’s team. “I think we’re at seven (team members) for next year,” he said. “We’d like to get around that 10 number for sure.”
In other highlights:
- Dodge Elementary has incorporated coding into all grade levels, even organizing activities like a coding “luge” as a nod to the Winter Olympics. The schoolwide spelling bee was also held.
- Shoemaker Elementary’s Educational Life Skills has innovated ways to help students with different needs spend more time with peers and learn to communicate effectively and regulate emotions. One of the activities is the school’s coffee cart. An Educational Life Skills student takes teachers’ coffee orders and relays them to a Shoemaker peer, who then makes the order. Adjustments are made so nonverbal students can develop communication skills, too. There are currently five elementary students participating in ELS.
- There was more good news in GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover’s superintendent’s report. According to data collected and analyzed by the district, there are indications four-day school weeks are having a positive impact on COVID in GIPS buildings. There are fewer cases and absences for both students and staff members. Having enough substitute teachers to fill in is also less of an issue.
- Action items included approving contracts with architectural firm Cannon Moss Brygger & Associates PC to move forward with planning building projects at Gates Elementary and GISH. Also approved was an agreement to utilize KSB School Law for legal services.
- In executive session, the board also approved a contract with Grand Island Education Association, involving a 3% base pay increase for teachers. No update was given on the litigation between GIEA and the district concerning the pay structure for long-term substitutes.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.