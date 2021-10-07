Grand Island Public hires Roush as director of strategic communications and marketing

GRAND ISLAND - Mitchell Roush will join Grand Island Public Schools’ communications team as the director of strategic communications and marketing.

That role was once held by Joshua Planos, who parted ways with the district in late May. Roush is currently the lead marketing strategist at Hamilton Telecommunications in Aurora. He will begin his new role at GIPS on Oct. 18.

“Joining the GIPS team is an incredible opportunity,” Roush said. “To be a part of a school district that champions students; that leads the way in advocacy and innovation in education; and celebrates their community is about as meaningful as it gets.”

Roush, who currently lives in York, has a bachelor’s degree in communications and theater from York College and a master’s degree in theater from Regent University. He also has experience as an educator, being an adjunct professor at Southeast Community College teaching introductory courses on marketing.

He has experience in project management, marketing plans, writing, event planning, data analytics, and social media management.

Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent, said that experience is coupled with enthusiasm for both communications and education.