Grand Island Public hires Roush as director of strategic communications and marketing

GRAND ISLAND - Mitchell Roush will join Grand Island Public Schools’ communications team as the director of strategic communications and marketing.
That role was once held by Joshua Planos, who parted ways with the district in late May. Roush is currently the lead marketing strategist at Hamilton Telecommunications in Aurora. He will begin his new role at GIPS on Oct. 18.
“Joining the GIPS team is an incredible opportunity,” Roush said. “To be a part of a school district that champions students; that leads the way in advocacy and innovation in education; and celebrates their community is about as meaningful as it gets.”
Roush, who currently lives in York, has a bachelor’s degree in communications and theater from York College and a master’s degree in theater from Regent University. He also has experience as an educator, being an adjunct professor at Southeast Community College teaching introductory courses on marketing.
He has experience in project management, marketing plans, writing, event planning, data analytics, and social media management.
Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent, said that experience is coupled with enthusiasm for both communications and education.
“Mitch brings a decade of valuable strategic marketing experience, which is coupled with a genuine passion for students and staff,” Grover said. “He values relationship building and celebrating our diverse school district and community. I am excited to welcome Mitch to the GIPS family.”
Jennifer Worthington, GIPS chief of strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagement, oversees the director position. She said Roush is the right person for the job.
“Mitch has a history of developing innovative communications systems. This will allow GIPS to take stakeholder engagement to the next level,” Worthington said. “Keeping staff, families and the community engaged takes a talented team that Mitch will lead.”
Roush said if there is anything the last 10 years of storytelling and marketing have taught him, it’s that the best stories are rooted in common humanity.
“I can’t think of a better way to impact a community than by telling the story of our local school system. Because what are our communities if not for our vibrant, diverse schools?” he said. “I’m excited to help bring a spotlight to the already fantastic work our GIPS educators are bringing to the arena and to showcase these students that make Grand Island and Nebraska education the place to be.”
Roush said he and his family are eager to be part of the thriving Grand Island community.