Grand Island Public hiring socio-emotional support specialists

Grand Island Public Schools are adding “Social Emotional and Creative Arts Specialists” to the elementary campuses’ rosters for the 2022-2023 school year.

The 10 positions are funded by general funds already in existence, a result of shuffling positions from reallocation of existing resources and full-time openings. The positions are certified staff and not teaching positions. Instead they will assist guidance counselors and teachers in working with students.

Mitch Roush, GIPS spokesperson explained: “Were reevaluating our class sizes for the next school year. That created an excess of FTE (full time equivalent), so we could fit in these roles.”

Salaries have not yet been determined, GIPS officials said, and no one has yet been hired.

Social Emotional and Creative Arts Specialists are to merge social-emotional learning with creative arts, while as being “vital support” in “educating the whole child,” according to a district news release.

The support roles as described by GIPS are to “…improve students’ ability to succeed in the academic setting through explicit instruction in Social Emotional Learning Competencies and using art as the catalyst for growth.”

Tawana Grover, GIPS Superintendent, said that growth will foster students’ not only emotionally and socially, but everyday problem solving.

“We have a unique opportunity to add these Social Emotional & Creative Arts Specialists to enrich their self-efficacy while infusing exposure to the arts. The spirit of this role acknowledges the importance of building crucial life skills and personal responsibility so that our students may be successful in navigating challenging moments,” she said.

GIPS’s elementary campuses will have the specialists in-house. No current teaching positions will be eliminated as a result of these specialist positions being added.

Robin Dexter, GIPS Associate Superintendent, said: “We are excited to have time for counselors to provide individual and small group counseling sessions along with the support for social emotional learning and creative arts as part of our whole child curriculum.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

