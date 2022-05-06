 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Grand Island Public hiring socio-emotional support specialists

  • 0
GIPS Kneale administration building and sign STOCK photo
Independent File/Josh Salmon

Grand Island Public Schools are adding “Social Emotional and Creative Arts Specialists” to the elementary campuses’ rosters for the 2022-2023 school year.

The 10 positions are funded by general funds already in existence, a result of shuffling positions from reallocation of existing resources and full-time openings. The positions are certified staff and not teaching positions. Instead they will assist guidance counselors and teachers in working with students.

Mitch Roush, GIPS spokesperson explained: “Were reevaluating our class sizes for the next school year. That created an excess of FTE (full time equivalent), so we could fit in these roles.”

Salaries have not yet been determined, GIPS officials said, and no one has yet been hired.

Social Emotional and Creative Arts Specialists are to merge social-emotional learning with creative arts, while as being “vital support” in “educating the whole child,” according to a district news release.

People are also reading…

The support roles as described by GIPS are to “…improve students’ ability to succeed in the academic setting through explicit instruction in Social Emotional Learning Competencies and using art as the catalyst for growth.”

Tawana Grover, GIPS Superintendent, said that growth will foster students’ not only emotionally and socially, but everyday problem solving.

“We have a unique opportunity to add these Social Emotional & Creative Arts Specialists to enrich their self-efficacy while infusing exposure to the arts. The spirit of this role acknowledges the importance of building crucial life skills and personal responsibility so that our students may be successful in navigating challenging moments,” she said.

GIPS’s elementary campuses will have the specialists in-house. No current teaching positions will be eliminated as a result of these specialist positions being added.

Robin Dexter, GIPS Associate Superintendent, said: “We are excited to have time for counselors to provide individual and small group counseling sessions along with the support for social emotional learning and creative arts as part of our whole child curriculum.”

jessica.votipka@theindependent.com

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Air quality deteriorates to dangerous levels in Iraq

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts