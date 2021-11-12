Grand Island Public is pursuing blighted status for old school property

The study shows that 3.4-acre site meets the requirements for the status, Nabity said.

Keith Marvin explained Tuesday that the study is for a “micro-blight.”

“It is strictly limited to the school property and about half of the right-of-way for the two adjoining streets,” he said. “Other than that, everything was done based upon what was on site for that property.”

Council member Vaughn Minton voiced support for the project, but asked Nabity for details on the school’s tax-exempt status and TIF financing.

“I’m all in favor of this, but I just want to hear it one more time,” he said. “The school district owns this land. Therefore, they can do this blight study and have it declared blighted and substandard, but they cannot apply for (TIF) if they wanted to redevelop this property?”

Nabity explained that would be the case if GIPS intends to own it after.

“If they were to subdivide this property, put in street, sewer and water across this property, and sell off houses, they could for those expenditures, because those houses, at the time they are sold off, will become taxable properties,” he said. “But, TIF doesn’t work if there are no taxes paid.”