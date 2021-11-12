Grand Island Public is pursuing blighted status for old school property

Grand Island Public Schools is looking at demolishing the old Engleman School building on the corner of Engleman Road and Capitol Avenue.
A blighted and substandard study for the empty building was forwarded Tuesday by the Grand Island City Council to the Regional Planning Commission for review.
“Grand Island Public Schools is the current owner of that (property),” Regional Planner Chad Nabity told the council. “That building is no longer being used as a school and they no longer intend to. I believe what they intend to do is demolish it and sell it for potential residential development.”
As part of this effort, a study has been completed by Marvin Planning to declare the school site blighted and substandard.
The study will help potential future developers pursue tax increment financing.
“The school district, as a taxing entity, and not paying taxes, is not really eligible for TIF,” Nabity said, “but anybody they would sell the property to, who would potentially build on that, would be eligible, and I believe they want to tear down the building prior to selling the property.”
One cannot be done without the other, Nabity explained.
“If you take the buildings off, you can no longer do the blight declaration,” he said. “It’s a matter of timeliness to make this work and get the school district in a position where they can realize the highest dollar amount for this property as it’s redeveloped.”
The study shows that 3.4-acre site meets the requirements for the status, Nabity said.
Keith Marvin explained Tuesday that the study is for a “micro-blight.”
“It is strictly limited to the school property and about half of the right-of-way for the two adjoining streets,” he said. “Other than that, everything was done based upon what was on site for that property.”
Council member Vaughn Minton voiced support for the project, but asked Nabity for details on the school’s tax-exempt status and TIF financing.
“I’m all in favor of this, but I just want to hear it one more time,” he said. “The school district owns this land. Therefore, they can do this blight study and have it declared blighted and substandard, but they cannot apply for (TIF) if they wanted to redevelop this property?”
Nabity explained that would be the case if GIPS intends to own it after.
“If they were to subdivide this property, put in street, sewer and water across this property, and sell off houses, they could for those expenditures, because those houses, at the time they are sold off, will become taxable properties,” he said. “But, TIF doesn’t work if there are no taxes paid.”
Minton asked if TIF can be used to recoup the expense of the demolition.
Nabity provided an example: If it costs GIPS $100,000, for example, to tear it down, they could have $100,000 for eligible activities in the bank for a TIF application that could be made at some point in the future, when those are converted to tax-paying properties.
“They can recoup the expenses for that with the sale of the property,” Nabity said. “But not through (TIF) and you’re not approving any (TIF).”
The City Council on Tuesday only approved forwarding the study to Regional Planning Commission.
“It would come back after that for council approval, most likely at your Jan. 11 meeting, if it is forwarded this evening,” Nabity said.
The next Regional Planning Commission meeting is scheduled 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Grand Island City Hall.