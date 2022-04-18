Grand Island Public leaders address Panorama survey privacy predicament

Within a week, accusations of out-of-control students, poor teacher morale, lack of administrative support and teachers leaving in “droves” have been launched on social media, particularly on the Facebook page of former Grand Island Mayor Jeremy Jensen.

Last Thursday Jensen was dismissed from his position as Grand Island Senior High boys’ varsity soccer coach. Grand Island Public Schools contends the termination of Jensen, who was not a teacher, was in response to his posting screenshots of student survey results on Facebook.

According to the district, surveys like the one posted by Jensen on his social media (created in partnership with Panorama, a technology and surveying platform piloted at GIPS in 2019) are only accessible by individuals with specific security access, like usernames and passwords. According to Jensen, he did not have direct access to the survey answers in question, and received the screenshots from a different person.

Jensen has refused the district’s requests to disclose who provided him the screenshots.

What started out as alleged widespread student discipline problems and poor teacher morale has been arguably eclipsed by the debate surrounding the Panorama survey. Some – including GIPS – contend that the information is confidential, and should not be made public in the interest of students and staff.

Some have insinuated on social media that not releasing survey results is GIPS’ way to hide something.

The district repeatedly has denied this.

Others say they believe the results of the Panorama survey should be made available to district patrons because of the funding sources, i.e., taxpayer money.

District representatives said Monday during a press conference with the media that because the survey was paid for with Title IV federal funds it is not eligible for public perusal. Projects funded by Title IV grant monies are regulated by specific confidentiality requirements, said three GIPS officials.

According to GIPS the survey information will continued to be shared with Board of Educations members so programs and plans may be developed for every student to be socially and emotionally equipped to thrive in school and life.

Those fielding questions from local media were GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover, GIPS Board of Education President Lisa Albers and GIPS Board of Education Vice President Carlos Barcenas.

Following the press conference, Grover, Albers and Barcenas sat down and answered additional questions from the Grand Island Independent’s Staff Writer Jessica Votipka.

Question: When you became aware that Panorama survey screenshots had been posted on Facebook, what was your immediate response?

Tawana Grover: Shock – and sadness and concern. We really felt like it was a data breach. With technology, (breach of) infrastructure confidentiality ... that’s one of your worst nightmares, to know that your system has been compromised at that point, when you have really communicated to the people involved that we will protect their information. We owe it to our students and our staff members to act swiftly. And to try to make sure that we can secure their information appropriately.

Q: And I’m sure there’s a sense of betrayal as well, if it was a GIPS staff member who shared the information.

Carlos Barcenas: It’s protocol. Again, you’re dealing in a professional setting… you’re dealing with guidance and regulations. It’s a bit of a broken trust, but we have to look at the whole picture.

Q: (During the press conference) you said different buildings administer different surveys. Is there any way to tell where the posted survey screenshots came from?

Grover: We do have them by buildings, and grade levels, etc. We’re able to desegregate it that way. That’s one the reasons why it’s confidential information.

Q: Has the district or any of your legal team asked Mr. Jensen to disclose where he got the screenshots?

Grover: Yes, we did ask him.

Q: Is legal action being considered to find out who (shared the screenshots)?

Grover: Our concern at the moment is to ensure that there is no more sharing of the information. There is a concern if that is still happening. We are continuing; it is still under investigation.

Q: Based on speaking to faculty and staff, do you feel like the Facebook uproar is a small group of people who are screaming really loudly? Or if it’s a widespread concern that people are having?

Barcenas: I think we have to take into consideration is we sometimes feel that social media is everything. As we shared before, we know the issues. We’re working on the issues. So to answer your question, it’s hard to tell, but at the same time, we’ve got to remember social media is social media, right? We’re not responding because we’re trying to hide those issues. We’ve known. We’ve shared those issues before, if you look at what we share publicly.

Grover: We run an organization of almost 1,600 employees. You’re bound to have some disgruntled employees, you’re bound to have people that disagree or think the district organization should take a different approach. Even if it’s a small number, we want to know their concerns. However, Facebook posts (are) not the way to reach us. We want to be the source of information; we want them to be able to come in to us with their concerns. We do have a number of different outlets.

We have had people express their disappointment in how information was shared, or how the district is being portrayed.

If we’re concerned about recruitment of people to our district, we want to do things that are favorable toward recruitment. When you do have isolated groups, such as what was found on that Facebook page, that does not tell the total picture of Grand Island Public Schools and everything that’s happening. Therefore, we have to be able to direct people to Grand Island Public Schools to consider us as a source of information as we continue to have a healthy and viable organization.

Q: To that end, do you think it’s a problem with retention or recruitment?

Lisa Albers: Teachers are leaving the profession in droves. When we were at a conference a couple of weeks ago, there were a lot of curriculum vendors. Not one of them was looking for a person to employ because they had hired so many teachers.

(Teachers) have absolutely been tested these last three years. Teachers need support – they need a lot of support. Their job is difficult, and it’s not going to get easier anytime soon. We do try to support them, but I don’t think (a teacher shortage) it’s just Grand Island Public Schools. I think it is a nationwide issue.

Grover: Retention is the new recruitment. Every time you have to recruit a new employee, you have to go through the investment of retraining, understanding and getting (new employees) acclimated to the organization. We understand there is always going to be some turnover, but we value our staff members here and we want to retain only the best. We do realize that Grand Island Public Schools is a very unique school district. We have an urban makeup right in the middle of a rural setting.

Q: Are there any further security measures employed with Panorama surveys moving forward?

Grover: Yes, we are certainly looking into the matter.

