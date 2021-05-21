Grand Island Public Library becomes Family History Library affiliate

Grand Island Public Library has become a Family Search affiliate library.
The Family History Library is a nonprofit based in Salt Lake City and has partnerships with libraries across the country.
As an affiliate, GIPL patrons now may access 400 million original records available in a digital format via the Family Search website that previously could be accessed only at a Family History Center.
Library Director Celine Swan called the new status a great honor.
“I am very excited to have this service available for patrons that do research,” Swan said. “Before COVID and even more so since, people are interested in learning about their family history and they have more time. We have a lot of resources here at the library and people are taking advantage of them.”
The affiliate status is the result of efforts by Shaun Klee, the library’s adult and technical services librarian.
A genealogy enthusiast, Klee discovered the resources online, learned about the nonprofit’s partnership program and pursued it.
“It’s something I came across looking at other genealogy services,” he said. “I’d used Family Search before and saw we could become a partner just by filling out an agreement with them and listing our IP address with them, and by being able to provide the service to our patrons.”
Klee added, “And it doesn’t cost us anything, so even better.”
The library has many history and genealogy resources already available to its patrons in its Roberta A. Lawrey Heritage Room.
These include the Daughters of American Revolution local chapter library, with Nebraska and U.S. historical records; materials from Grand Island’s Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society; the Sprague genealogical collection, a local donation with volumes of materials; Grand Island and Hall County area newspapers dating back to the 1880s; and online tools such as MyHeritage, via Nebraska Library Commission.
The resources are well used by the community, Klee said.
“Genealogy is very popular,” he said. “Over the past year, with people spending more time at home, it’s become even more popular, because it’s something you can do a lot of online.”
Klee enjoys being able to reach the past to learn more about himself and his origins.
“Both my dad’s parents, and his family, were from Europe and immigrated to the U.S. in the early 1900s,” he said. “I have a fascination with that, being from somewhere so far away, and as a child learning about that.”
Hall County Historical Society Vice President Michelle Setlik called Family Search a great new addition to Grand Island Public Library.
“Since 1922, we have been partners in preserving our community history and heritage,” Setlik said. “The Heritage Room at the library already has an extensive collection of historical and genealogical materials, and is home to one of the two DAR research libraries in Nebraska. With this new affiliation, which provides patrons access to millions of historical records, Grand Island Public Library is becoming one of Nebraska’s premier genealogical research libraries.”
Anyone who is more interested in learning more about using the historical and genealogical resources at Grand Island Public Library is encouraged to make an appointment with a librarian, Klee said.
For more information about the library’s resources, visit gilibrary.org.