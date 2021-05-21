Grand Island Public Library becomes Family History Library affiliate

Grand Island Public Library has become a Family Search affiliate library.

The Family History Library is a nonprofit based in Salt Lake City and has partnerships with libraries across the country.

As an affiliate, GIPL patrons now may access 400 million original records available in a digital format via the Family Search website that previously could be accessed only at a Family History Center.

Library Director Celine Swan called the new status a great honor.

“I am very excited to have this service available for patrons that do research,” Swan said. “Before COVID and even more so since, people are interested in learning about their family history and they have more time. We have a lot of resources here at the library and people are taking advantage of them.”

The affiliate status is the result of efforts by Shaun Klee, the library’s adult and technical services librarian.

A genealogy enthusiast, Klee discovered the resources online, learned about the nonprofit’s partnership program and pursued it.