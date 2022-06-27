Grand Island Public Library Board approves going fine-free

Grand Island Public Library is one step closer to going “fine-free.”

The GIPL Board approved at their Monday meeting going fine-free in October. The recommendation will be brought to the Grand Island City Council for action in July, at which time the community can speak for or against the proposed change.

“The entire board made the decision after consultation with (Library Director Celine Swan) and doing our own research on going fine free,” said Board President Tanya Hansen. “The board felt it was in the best interest of the library to go fine free beginning on Oct. 1.”

The decision falls in line with the library’s new strategic plan and its mission, said Hansen.

“We believe that the library is a library for all people and we want to ensure that people have the access to the materials that they need to better themselves,” she said.

City Councilman Vaughn Minton, who serves as the board liaison, said he is in support of the library going fine-free.

“Other libraries throughout the state have gone fine free. We’re just kind of following that status quo,” Minton told The Independent. “This is one way for us to show the public that we want them in the library. We’re not going to penalize them for a late book. If the book is destroyed or never returned, that’s a different situation, but just being late by a few days there’s not going to be any fees or fines, and I’m okay with that.”

The revenue generated by these fees is negligible, said Hansen.

“We felt that in the cost-benefit analysis of it, the amount of fines we were collecting versus the time the librarians were having to spend to research if someone had met the threshold to send out a letter, then collecting the fines, there just wasn’t a benefit for it,” she said.

The direction is not something that came about lightly, emphasized Minton.

“The library board and library director put a lot of thought and energy into this. They studied this. They went through policies. They went back in past years to see how much money was generated in fines,” he said. “This is not some decision they made overnight. They have thoroughly investigated this.”

turn to FINES, page 2A

Some consequences will remain, though, said Hansen.

“Our policy is now and going to remain that if you fail to return a book within 21 days of its due date, you will be assessed a lost or damaged fee. That’s not going away,” she said.

Going fine-free is something other Nebraska libraries are doing, including Omaha, Hastings and Kearney, Library Director Celine Swan told The Independent.

Only a “very, very small percent” of the library’s budget is from such fees, said Swan.

“Nationally, libraries have started to go fine-free to bring people back into the library who maybe might not use it because they might have a fine from a long time ago and they’re afraid to come back,” said Swan. “The library wants to work with people to help them get their fines off, if we can.”

GIPL has been forgiving late fees since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

“We’ve been trying to just help people out, because they don’t need one more thing to worry about,” said Swan. “We tried to work with people if they couldn’t come back in because they were sick, or even if they needed to quarantine their books we gave them extra time and didn’t charge any fines.”

To learn more about GIPL services, visit www.gilibrary.org or call 308-385-5333.

