Grand Island Public Library catalog to receive major upgrade

The Grand Island Public Library will get a major update to its online catalog system starting Saturday afternoon.

The update is scheduled to be completed sometime on Aug. 9. The library will be closed that day so staff members can attend remote training on the new system. The library will reopen Aug. 10.

After more than 10 years on the current software system, the library will be migrating to The Library Corporation’s Library Solution integrated library system.

“TLC is happy to welcome Grand Island Public Library to the TLC family,” said TLC CEO Annette Murphy. “We appreciate the library’s initiative to foster a voice for their community while also optimizing team operations, and we look forward to supporting that mission for many years to come.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The migration to TLC’s software will provide library patrons with many new features and services that were previously unavailable.

“Library staff are excited to provide our patrons with these major improvements to the catalog,” said Shaun Klee, technical services librarian. “Patrons will be pleased with the great new features that they will be able to access in the new catalog system.”