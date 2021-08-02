Grand Island Public Library catalog to receive major upgrade

The Grand Island Public Library will get a major update to its online catalog system starting Saturday afternoon.
The update is scheduled to be completed sometime on Aug. 9. The library will be closed that day so staff members can attend remote training on the new system. The library will reopen Aug. 10.
After more than 10 years on the current software system, the library will be migrating to The Library Corporation’s Library Solution integrated library system.
“TLC is happy to welcome Grand Island Public Library to the TLC family,” said TLC CEO Annette Murphy. “We appreciate the library’s initiative to foster a voice for their community while also optimizing team operations, and we look forward to supporting that mission for many years to come.”
The migration to TLC’s software will provide library patrons with many new features and services that were previously unavailable.
“Library staff are excited to provide our patrons with these major improvements to the catalog,” said Shaun Klee, technical services librarian. “Patrons will be pleased with the great new features that they will be able to access in the new catalog system.”
New features include the ability to receive text message notifications, automatic renewals of eligible items that are approaching overdue, and a dedicated children’s version of the catalog with kid-friendly illustrations and simplified language.
“Since the pandemic, libraries and the services they provide are more essential than they have ever been,” Klee said. “Digital materials, like e-books, have slowly been increasing in popularity, but library patrons still resoundingly prefer borrowing physical items from our shelves. Having a catalog that is intuitive, easy to use, and works for our patrons is of utmost importance to be able to provide access to our materials.”
The upgraded catalog is just one of many updates the Grand Island Public Library is planning to make to its services and equipment. To stay up-to-date with all of the library’s news check online at gilibrary.org, or follow it on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.