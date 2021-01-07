Grand Island Public Library encourages more reading in new year

As people make New Year’s resolutions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Grand Island Public Library said it wants to help people read more in 2021.

Susie Cartwright, a library assistant, said the library has seen an increase in people visiting the library since more people are staying home due to the pandemic. She said the first thing people should do to read more in the new year is to determine what it is they like to read.

“I would pinpoint what you want to read about, be it whether you are pursuing a hobby and are going to come in and get some books on that,” Cartwright said. “Otherwise, if you may remember something from your childhood that you liked reading, you may decide on an author that you are interested in and you can get started.”

She said the library uses websites such as Fantastic Fiction, as well as the service NoveList, to help give patrons suggestions on books to read based on their interests. Staff members do “a lot of reader advisory,” where they will give suggestions to people looking for books at the library.

“I would say if they (patrons) come to the desk and just ask for suggestions, all of us are pretty knowledgeable on getting people suggestions,” Cartwright said.