Grand Island Public Library encourages more reading in new year

As people make New Year’s resolutions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Grand Island Public Library said it wants to help people read more in 2021.
Susie Cartwright, a library assistant, said the library has seen an increase in people visiting the library since more people are staying home due to the pandemic. She said the first thing people should do to read more in the new year is to determine what it is they like to read.
“I would pinpoint what you want to read about, be it whether you are pursuing a hobby and are going to come in and get some books on that,” Cartwright said. “Otherwise, if you may remember something from your childhood that you liked reading, you may decide on an author that you are interested in and you can get started.”
She said the library uses websites such as Fantastic Fiction, as well as the service NoveList, to help give patrons suggestions on books to read based on their interests. Staff members do “a lot of reader advisory,” where they will give suggestions to people looking for books at the library.
“I would say if they (patrons) come to the desk and just ask for suggestions, all of us are pretty knowledgeable on getting people suggestions,” Cartwright said.
She said the library has themed displays such as “laugh out loud funny” to encourage people to read books on various topics that might pique their interests.
There is no limit on the number of books people can check out, Cartwright said, and the library has extended the checkout time to three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When they come in, they are taking home larger numbers of books and stocking up so that they can limit their visits,” she said. “We are also seeing an increase in the number of books being placed on hold because we have our service where they can come in and pick up at the window.”
Cartwright said the library also has seen an increase in people checking out audiobooks. She said a number of commuters have been visiting the library to get audiobook CDs to listen to on their rides to and from work.
The library has two apps — Hoopla and Libby — where people can select audiobooks to check out and listen to.
“If people need help setting up their device, we are really good about helping people get their accounts set up,” Cartwright said. “They can give us a call if they need help. A lot of times, we can walk them through it over the phone.”
She said the library hosts a book club that meets at 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month at the library where people can read and discuss books together. Those interested in participating in the book club may call the library at 308-385-5333 for more information.
The library also has an online book club at grand-island.dailybookclubs.com where people are sent a portion of a book via email that takes only five minutes to read.
For those wanting to challenge themselves to read more, Cartwright said the library has its “Snow Much to Read” promotion in which it will award weekly prizes, and grand prizes, such as Kindle Fire tablets and Instant Pots, to adults who log the most reading minutes.
The minutes can be logged online at gilibrary.beanstack.com.