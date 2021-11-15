Grand Island Public Library Foundation wins statewide award

"I actually haven’t been here for a while,” said Pat Leach, as her eyes scanned the entryway of Grand Island Public Library. “It looks great.”
Leach, director of Lincoln City Libraries and chairperson for the Nebraska Library Association awards committee, was at the library Saturday to present the NLA Public Library and Trustee Section Advocacy Award to the Grand Island Public Library Foundation Board. The statewide award recognizes a trustee, user, friend, foundation or library board that has provided exceptional support for their local library.
Part of the support honored was exactly what Leach was looking at: the finished product of the foundation’s 2018 “Reinvest in Your Public Library” capital campaign. The “cherry on top” (as GIPLF Executive Director Leigh Lillibridge calls it) is the recently installed outdoor crane sculpture “New Heights” crafted by artist and Grand Island native Gary Staab.
There is a marked difference between the library board and the library foundation, Lillibridge explained.
“The main purpose is to provide funding. The donated dollar provides progress and tax dollar is going to keep things operating, keep things staffed – but they don’t pay for progress," she said. "The foundation is here to provide progress, to provide programs. That’s really what our key role is and then also to look at projects, I call it the three P’s.”
In addition to the building project, the foundation also provided support for the recently created Makerspace, where tools and space are available for community members to create and innovate.
The Reinvest in Your Public Library campaign and the funding for the library’s Makerspace are just two of the projects that caught the eye of the awards committee, Leach said. “It’s the breadth of activities of the foundation. They really worked hard to raise funds for the Makerspace, and then were part of activities and supportive that they worked on getting that sculpture outside. They’ve done a wide variety of things to really make this such a nice library.”
Making a library like Grand Island’s what it is takes collaboration and cohesiveness, Lillibridge said. “It was a year of growth, a year of significant challenge. But the challenge is very bonding. You can’t go through something that really challenges you as an individual and collectively and not have a sense of unification at the end. And I think that’s really what we’re celebrating today.”
Library Director Celine Swan offered the foundation’s participation in United Way’s Go Big Give drive as an example. “Not only did we come together, but we also seem like we’re more unified with our library board and our staff. We did the Go Big gift project and everybody was really excited. The staff were promoting it and watching the numbers coming out. It’s just been a really good year.” The drive netted the foundation more than $14,000 toward the library’s Makerspace.
The foundation board also supports library programs for all ages, such as Breakfast with Santa, the Edith Abbott Victorian Tea Party, Teen Art Contest, Teen Leadership Corps, traveling art shows, author book talks, Humanities Nebraska Programming and summer reading programs.
Programming depends on the foundation, said foundation President Alan Lepler. “The foundation is a different board than what the city library board is. The city uses the tax money to pay for salaries, utilities and upkeep of the building and all the related cost. But all the programming, all the children and adult programming that goes on through the year, any major improvements, any expansions, the art objects, all of those things are outside funded. And that’s what the foundation was formed.”
Lepler said he doesn’t anticipate any major projects in the near future. “You go back about 12 years when they doubled the size of the library and bought property in this area to do that. I don’t see another major funding responsibility for some time to think about – a satellite library or other things. The population would have to grow considerably to warrant that.”
An area the foundation would like to expand is the team of library volunteers, Lepler said. He recommended those interested in volunteering to visit the library website, the foundation’s website or call the library and ask for Kim Mettenbrink (volunteer coordinator). “She’s always enlisting,” he said.
In Swan’s award nomination letter, she wrote, “This group has shown an exemplary hard work ethic and passion that they truly care about the Grand Island Public Library, its staff, and the people that it serves. They believe in the library’s mission statement ‘The Grand Island Public Library is the gateway for the people of our diverse community to achieve a lifetime of learning and literacy.’”
Libraries often act as litmus tests for the vibrancy of a community, Leach said, still looking around in awe of the Grand Island Public Library’s progress. “When you think of the things that make people think that a town is really thriving, a library is one of those things.”
