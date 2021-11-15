Grand Island Public Library Foundation wins statewide award

In addition to the building project, the foundation also provided support for the recently created Makerspace, where tools and space are available for community members to create and innovate.

The Reinvest in Your Public Library campaign and the funding for the library’s Makerspace are just two of the projects that caught the eye of the awards committee, Leach said. “It’s the breadth of activities of the foundation. They really worked hard to raise funds for the Makerspace, and then were part of activities and supportive that they worked on getting that sculpture outside. They’ve done a wide variety of things to really make this such a nice library.”

Making a library like Grand Island’s what it is takes collaboration and cohesiveness, Lillibridge said. “It was a year of growth, a year of significant challenge. But the challenge is very bonding. You can’t go through something that really challenges you as an individual and collectively and not have a sense of unification at the end. And I think that’s really what we’re celebrating today.”