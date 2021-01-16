Grand Island Public Library hosting Sheldon Museum of Art statewide exhibition

Library Director Celine Swan said the library has hosted a traveling Sheldon art show before, but that it has been four or five years.

Klee said the Sheldon sent out interest surveys to potential sites to gauge interest in potentially hosting the exhibit. He said the library wants to host more art shows in its art alcove, and decided the Sheldon show would be a good opportunity to “get some more diverse art from artists from all over the United States and the world.”

“I think it showcases that the library is more than just books,” Klee said. “People can come in and see some great art, instead of just checking out books and/or attending programs.”

Klee said the art display has received positive feedback from library patrons. He encourages people to come see the pieces in person.

“You can look at them in print or online, but to see them in person is just a whole different experience,” he said. “You can see the different textures, how the lines add up in the pieces and see how the artist put the piece together when you look at it in person.”

For more information about the statewide art exhibition, visit sheldonartmuseum.org/sheldon-statewide-0.

