Grand Island Public Library hosting Sheldon Museum of Art statewide exhibition

Grand Island Public Library patrons are able to view artwork by artists from across the United States and the world at a traveling art show.
Shaun Klee, adult and technical services librarian, said the library will host a traveling statewide show from the Sheldon Museum of Art in Lincoln, titled “Compact Rhythms,” through Feb. 1, before making stops in Beatrice, York, Fremont and Falls City.
The exhibit is in the Grand Island Public Library’s art alcove, right next to its circulation desk. Kim West Dinsdale and the Grand Island Public Library Foundation are the financial sponsors for the Grand Island show.
According to information on the Sheldon Museum of Art’s website, the 23rd annual statewide exhibition highlights artists who “have used abstraction to explore different ways of looking at the world around them.” The exhibit features 17 works from 13 different artists.
The museum said the 17 presented works “consider the many modes and styles of non-representational art throughout the 20th century, looking at instances where artists chose deliberately to work on a smaller scale.”
The exhibit features works from across the United States and the world. A gouache painting by Beatrice-born artist Weldon Kees is the only piece by an artist from Nebraska in the exhibit.
Library Director Celine Swan said the library has hosted a traveling Sheldon art show before, but that it has been four or five years.
Klee said the Sheldon sent out interest surveys to potential sites to gauge interest in potentially hosting the exhibit. He said the library wants to host more art shows in its art alcove, and decided the Sheldon show would be a good opportunity to “get some more diverse art from artists from all over the United States and the world.”
“I think it showcases that the library is more than just books,” Klee said. “People can come in and see some great art, instead of just checking out books and/or attending programs.”
Klee said the art display has received positive feedback from library patrons. He encourages people to come see the pieces in person.
“You can look at them in print or online, but to see them in person is just a whole different experience,” he said. “You can see the different textures, how the lines add up in the pieces and see how the artist put the piece together when you look at it in person.”
For more information about the statewide art exhibition, visit sheldonartmuseum.org/sheldon-statewide-0.