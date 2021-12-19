 Skip to main content
Grand Island Public Library hosting writers’ workshop for teens
The Grand Island Public Library is hosting a story writing workshop for youth ages 10-18 years at 2 p.m. Monday.

Participants will have the opportunity to work with accomplished local writer Cathy Howard, who also is an English teacher at Grand Island Central Catholic.

“We’re really excited to have her expertise,” said the library’s Youth and Family Librarian Laura Fentress. “We’d really like to have teens come on down and learn about writing.”

The workshop lasts from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and has 30 spots available. Online registration is not required.

Sign up online at gilibrary.org or by calling the Grand Island Public Library at 308-385-5333.

