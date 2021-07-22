Grand Island Public Library, Humanities Nebraska team up to tell quilter’s story

Humanities Nebraska and Grand Island Public Library will host a program, “No Time on My Hands: The Story of Grace Snyder,” presented by Charlotte and Kevin Endorf.
The program, primarily for adults, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at the library, 1124 W. Second St.
Prolific quilter Grace Snyder had three seemingly impossible dreams as a child, all of which came true in Nebraska: to grow up to make the most beautiful quilts in the world, to grow up and marry a cowboy, and to look down on the top of a cloud. The Endorfs will share Snyder’s life story after countless hours of study. Attendees can enjoy the display the Endorfs have compiled of this woman clearly ahead of her time.
The library normally closes at 1 p.m. on Saturdays, but the lobby will remain open for program attendees.
