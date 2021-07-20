Grand Island Public Library issues strategic plan survey

Grand Island Public Library and its board are kicking off their strategic plan with a written survey.

This is the first of several ways the public will be invited to be part of the strategic planning process for the library. Both current and future library cardholders are encouraged to participate.

“What’s critical is getting input from the public,” said Library Director Celine Swan. “We can’t create smart strategies to properly address needs and wants unless we understand what those needs and wants are.”

The written survey is available online and in hard copy. The public can access the survey on the Grand Island Public Library’s website at gilibrary.org/about-us/grand-island-strategic-planning. Hard copies are available at the library.

Information about the strategic plan will be included with the city’s August utility bills. The survey is available in English, Spanish, Somali and Arabic.

There are boxes in the library for people to return the survey, or they may be dropped off in the library book returns or drive-through.

The public is encouraged to put the completed survey in an envelope with “Library Survey” written on the outside.