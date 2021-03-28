Grand Island Public Library leaving state consortium

Klee said three other libraries will be leaving by the end of March.

For smaller libraries in Nebraska, paying an increased portion of the cost could be challenging.

“They’re probably worried,” Swan said. “Everyone has to figure out what’s best for their library.”

Pioneer also has some features Klee described as unpopular with the library’s staff members and difficult for its patrons to use.

“We had some upgrades done on the current system last spring,” he said. “Some of the upgrades haven’t been easy for staff to work with or easy for our patrons to work with.”

Every library has different rules for circulation times and fine structures.

Swan said the Pioneer system doesn’t allow for much individualization.

“If we wanted to make a change, we have to make a change for the entire group,” she said. “You can’t really customize.”

Swan said the library looks at its software every five years or so to determine if it is still the best option for the library and its patrons.