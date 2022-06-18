Grand Island Public Library looking at going “fine-free”

Grand Island Public Library could be going “fine-free.”

The library board will discuss the matter at their 5 p.m. meeting Monday at the library at 1124 W. Second St. Forgiving fines is something other Nebraska libraries are doing, including Omaha, Hastings and Kearney, said Library Director Celine Swan.

“Nationally, libraries have started to go fine-free to bring people back into the library who maybe might not use it because they might have a fine from a long time ago and they’re afraid to come back,” said Swan. “The library wants to work with people to help them get their fines off, if we can.”

Grand Island’s library patrons do not generate much in fees, said Swan.

“We really don’t have a lot,” she said. “From our overall budget, I would say it’s probably a very, very small percent.”

GIPL has been forgiving late fees since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Part of Monday’s discussion will be whether or not to resume charging fees this fall.

“We’ve been trying to just help people out, because they don’t need one more thing to worry about,” said Swan. “We tried to work with people if they couldn’t come back in because they were sick, or even if they needed to quarantine their books we gave them extra time and didn’t charge any fines.”

New challenges face Grand Island families in 2022, such as inflation, said Swan.

“We have to be cognizant of our community and being able to help people, because a lot of these people are people who need to be in the library using our resources, maybe looking for jobs or using our materials to save money,” she said. “There’s a lot of positives about working with people.”

The library is not suffering from a lack of attendance. Patron participation stayed strong through the pandemic and increased as restrictions were steadily reduced.

According to information being provided to GIPL board members, the library has had more than 9,000 visits each month from March to May this year.

“Our library has stood through hard times, like libraries have done through centuries,” said Swan. “They’re very resilient. They bounce back. We have information here for people. Our library is a community center for everyone, of all ages.”

She added, “We are in a position right now to continue to help even more with the way the world is right now.”

For more information, contact Grand Island Public Library at 308-385-5333. To learn more about GIPL services, visit www.gilibrary.org.

