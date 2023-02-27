The Grand Island Public Library has set up a variety of programs to keep kids of all ages busy over the upcoming spring break.

Activities kick off with the annual “Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash,” set for 2 p.m. Friday, March 3. Designed for children age 5 to 11, the “bash” includes games, activities, a read-aloud and a special “Seussian” guest.

Next up at 10:30 a.m. Monday March 6, is a construction challenge, also for kids 5 to 11. They can build various objects with Legos, straws, planks and more.

Also on Monday, Teen Cupcake Wars will start at 2 p.m. Teens ages 12-18 will compete in groups to decorate cupcakes based on a theme given to them. They will have one hour to decorate before the judges decide on a winning team. Space is limited and registration is required. Call the library at 308-385-5333 or sign up at gilibrary.org.

Family Tabletop Game Time is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7. For all ages, families can bring their own games or borrow one from the library’s collection.

Story time with Eddie the Comfort Dog is open to all ages at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8.

Next up is a Teen Cosplay Workshop at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Teens ages 12 to 18, can learn a variety of beginner-friendly techniques for making cosplays, and will complete a few small projects to take home with them.

To wrap up the week, Humanities Nebraska wull present “Storytelling and the Hispanic Oral Tradition” at 2 p.m. Friday, March 10. Storyteller and retired children’s librarian Linda Garcia-Perez will share stories drawing on her experiences as a young girl in Omaha’s Mexican-American barrio. Her stories convey a universal message of humor, wonder and tradition; for all ages.

For more information about any of these programs, contact Laura Fentress, youth and family services librarian, or Erica Rogers, tech and teen Librarian, 308-385-5333, or visit gilibrary.org.