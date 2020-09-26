Grand Island Public Library plans virtual ‘TeenTober’ event

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TeenTober is a nationwide celebration hosted by libraries every October and aims to celebrate teens, promote year-round teen services and the innovative ways teen services help teens learn new skills and fuel their passions inside and outside the library.

TeenTober replaces the American Library Association’s previous Teen Read Week and Teen Tech Week celebrations, allowing libraries the flexibility to celebrate all types of literacies according to their library’s schedule.

The Grand Island Public Library will celebrate TeenTober virtually this year with a digital “Stranger Things” themed escape room, including a prize drawing. The virtual escape room will be posted on the library’s website, Facebook page and Instagram account and will be available throughout October. After completing the escape room, tweens/teens ages 10-18 will have the opportunity to enter their name into a prize drawing for a “Stranger Things” prize.

Tweens and teens are also welcome to share their favorite reads with others. Submit a short review of your favorite book to be featured on the library’s social media pages. They should submit the title and author, a short review (three to five sentences), and their first name through a message at Facebook.com/gilibrary or email to elles@gilibrary.org.

For more information about TeenTober, contact Elle at 308-385-5333.