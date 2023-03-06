No great art is produced without a struggle. That even applies to decorating cupcakes.

Grace Eickhoff, 12, got frosting on her eyebrow and chin as she competed in Teen Cupcake Wars Monday afternoon at the Grand Island Library.

She was working with Ostynn Milbourn, who at one point was so intent on producing her masterpiece that she didn't want to be disturbed.

The competition had a Dr. Seuss theme. Almost all of the eight participants chose "The Lorax" as their inspiration. About half of them created a truffalo tree, which is featured in "The Lorax."

Addi Gearhart wished that she had cotton candy to form the top of her tree. The resourceful 15-year-old used part of a Peeps instead.

Eickhoff collaborated with Milbourn, whom she just met on Monday. Together, they created eight cupcakes that paid tribute to "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish."

They also made an elephant named Horton, from "Horton Hears a Who."

Eickhoff wasn't happy with her finished product. The elephant "is going to haunt my nightmares," she said.

"But he's still beautiful," she said later.

Saydee Gomez, 15, was working at the same table as Gearhart, who also attends Grand Island Senior High, and Saydee's 10-year-old sister, Maya. The fourth member of the group was Maya's friend, Evelyn Rodriguez. Most of them were making a bear from "The Lorax."

As she worked, Maya was FaceTiming with her grandma, Birdie Lopez, who was at home.

Maya often bakes with Lopez, who watches a lot of baking shows. "My grandma's obsessed," Maya said.

To create their art, some of the kids wielded piping bags. Gearhart was especially creative as she produced a green material that was meant to serve as grass.

Some of the kids snacked on the toppings as they worked. There was a lot of discussion as to which of the cupcakes would be eaten that day.

The event was a test of willpower for Rodriguez, who has given up sweets for Lent.

Saydee Gomez planned to bring her cupcake to her grandmother. Maya Gomez was thinking she might take care of hers herself.

Milbourn, 13, said most of the kids on hand are middle schoolers. "And in middle school, you're hungry 24-7," she said.

Noah Johnson, who turned two cupcakes into turtles, said "I have a passion for art." The 12-year-old, who's the son of Nathan and Sarah Johnson, attends Trinity Lutheran School.

Eickhoff, quick with an opinion, asked Johnson why his Lorax looked sad.

First place went to Gearhart and her friends. Eickhoff and Milbourn took second, and Johnson finished third.

Milbourn could look forward to more than a cupcake. Her grandfather, Steve Milbourn of Wood River, brought her to the library. Before dropping her off, he was going to take his granddaughter to Tommy's Family Restaurant for cherry pie.