Grand Island Public Library to change hours after Labor Day

Also on the third Thursday of each month (starting Sept. 16), will be teen/tween programs starting at 4 p.m. (no programs in December or March). Activities will include games, crafts, anime and more.

The Teen Library Council has planned its first fall meeting for 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 9; future meetings will be scheduled the first Thursday of the month. TLC volunteers advise the library on teen programs and materials, help plan library programs and more. This is a way for teens to get volunteer hours and give a boost to college applications and resumes.

At all in-person programs, seating will be arranged to encourage social distancing and masks are recommended for adults and children ages 4 and older.

Day cares and other large groups who would like to attend library programs should call the library 24 hours in advance to make arrangements.

For the library’s virtual programs, new weekly episodes of Checkers Library TV will premiere online at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Check the library’s website and social media pages for details.

A virtual Victorian Tea Party for third- through fifth-grade students honoring Edith Abbott’s 145th birthday is planned for Sept. 26. Check the website and social media for more details.