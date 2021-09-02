Grand Island Public Library to change hours after Labor Day

The Grand Island Public Library will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday and will reopen Tuesday with new hours.
The biggest change affects weekend hours: the library will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays and closed on Saturdays.
The rest of the week, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
The library has also announced the fall schedule for children and teens that starts Tuesday.
For babies and toddlers, Baby and Toddler Lapsit Storytime is set for 10:30 a.m. on Fridays in the Bookingham Palace program room next to the children’s area. Parents/caregivers and their children through age 2 will listen to songs, rhymes, stories and more.
For children ages 3-5, Preschool Storytime is planned for 10 and 11 a.m. on Wednesdays in the southeast corner of the children’s area. Children will hear stories and make a related craft.
For children ages 5-11, Pajamatime is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Mondays in the southeast corner of the children’s area. Children will hear stories and make a related craft.
A monthly homeschooler program for PK-5 students will be offered at 3 p.m. the third Thursday, starting Sept. 16. Children will participate in educational activities.
Also on the third Thursday of each month (starting Sept. 16), will be teen/tween programs starting at 4 p.m. (no programs in December or March). Activities will include games, crafts, anime and more.
The Teen Library Council has planned its first fall meeting for 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 9; future meetings will be scheduled the first Thursday of the month. TLC volunteers advise the library on teen programs and materials, help plan library programs and more. This is a way for teens to get volunteer hours and give a boost to college applications and resumes.
At all in-person programs, seating will be arranged to encourage social distancing and masks are recommended for adults and children ages 4 and older.
Day cares and other large groups who would like to attend library programs should call the library 24 hours in advance to make arrangements.
For the library’s virtual programs, new weekly episodes of Checkers Library TV will premiere online at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Check the library’s website and social media pages for details.
A virtual Victorian Tea Party for third- through fifth-grade students honoring Edith Abbott’s 145th birthday is planned for Sept. 26. Check the website and social media for more details.
Additional special programming will be offered from time to time and also during winter break in December and spring break in March.