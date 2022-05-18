Grand Island Public Library to host in-person programs this summer

Grand Island Public Library is resuming fully in-person summer programs for kids, teens and adults this year.

GIPL is again partnering with Beanstack to enable patrons to track their reading minutes online. There are separate reading challenges for kids, teens and adults. Logging of minutes starts May 20 and runs until 11:59 p.m. on July 31. The more minutes you read, the more chances you have to win a prize.

Sign up at gilibrary.beanstack.org.

The Summer Reading Program kicks off Monday at 6 p.m. with a visit from Captain Toby KID. In his program “Be a Bookaneer!” children of all ages will be encouraged to plunder the riches of their local library. Kids who come dressed in pirate garb have a chance to win a prize.

After the kickoff, regular summer library programs for kids, teens and adults begin June 1 and run through the end of July.

Mega Mondays at 10:30 a.m. are all-ages programs with special guests, performers and events, including magicians, musicians and wildlife.

A full calendar of presenters is available at gilibrary.org.

Additional kids’ programs during the week include story times, summer reading enrichment, baby/toddler lapsit and educational programs.

Teen programs include anime club, water games, crafts and a special after-hours event at the end of the summer.

Adult programs include a paint-along, quilt and cooking demonstrations, book clubs and author visits.

For more information on the library’s summer programs, visit gilibrary.org, or call Youth & Family Services Librarian Laura Fentress or Adult & Technical Services Librarian Shaun Klee at 308-385-5333.

Daycares and other large groups are asked to call ahead at least 48 hours in advance of attending any summer program.

Grand Island Public Library is located at 1124 W. Second St. and is open Sundays 1-5 p.m., Mondays 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.