Local guest speakers are Yolanda Nuncio, community advocate and organizer, and Donna Andresen with the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. This women’s service organization is dedicated to preserving the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American independence. DAR has a long history of supporting immigrants on the path to citizenship and celebrating when citizenship is achieved. Chapters all around the country assist people in preparation of the American History and U.S. Government exams, volunteer at the local Immigration and Naturalization Office, attend naturalization ceremonies and host receptions for the new citizens.