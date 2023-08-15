The Grand Island Public Library will host the USCIS Omaha Field Office Immigration Services at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, to provide a Naturalization Ceremony for candidates who have qualified for citizenship.
The Grand Island United Veterans Club Honor Guard will present the Posting of Colors, Jen Wieland will provide special patriotic songs, and Mayor Roger Steele will offer welcome remarks.
Local guest speakers are Yolanda Nuncio, community advocate and organizer, and Donna Andresen with the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. This women’s service organization is dedicated to preserving the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American independence. DAR has a long history of supporting immigrants on the path to citizenship and celebrating when citizenship is achieved. Chapters all around the country assist people in preparation of the American History and U.S. Government exams, volunteer at the local Immigration and Naturalization Office, attend naturalization ceremonies and host receptions for the new citizens.
Special guest will include DAR members, the Multicultural Coalition, Grand Island Police Department Chief Kevin Denney, and other partners from the community.
The public is invited to attend and celebrate with light refreshments.
For more information, contact Celine at the library, 308-385-5333.