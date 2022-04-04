Grand Island Public Library to host poster exhibition: 'Pollination Investigation'

Nearly 90% of flowering plants rely on approximately 200,000 species of animal pollinators for fertilization.

Smithsonian Gardens and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service present “Pollination Investigation,” a poster exhibition that explores the who, what, when, where, why and how of pollination by interpreting the unique relationship between pollinators and flowers.

The posters will be on view Monday through April 29 at Grand Island Public Library.

“Pollination Investigation” showcases how pollinators are vital for a strong ecosystem as most plants need their help to fertilize flowers and reproduce. The exhibition features seven “pollinator profiles” for bees, beetles, butterflies, hummingbirds, flies, moths, and wind (along with special references to bats and water). Using a field-journal theme, each profile describes the pollinators’ favorite flowers based on floral characteristics encouraging exploration into flower shape, color, scent and more.

The set of 14 posters was designed to educate and inspire people to explore the natural world looking at flowers and insects.

“Pollination Investigation” is distributed at no cost to schools, libraries, museums and community organizations. It was created by Smithsonian Gardens in collaboration with the National Museum of Natural History and made available by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. It is funded in part by the Smithsonian Women’s Committee.

Since its inception in 1972, Smithsonian Gardens has extended the Smithsonian’s museum experience in a public garden setting, inspiring visitors with exceptional displays and educating them about horticulture, plants, the natural and build environm

ents and artistic design. Its research and educational programs promote the ongoing development of collections of living plants, garden documentation and horticultural artifacts. Smithsonian Gardens is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

For more information, visit the Smithsonian Gardens website - gardens.si.edu.

The Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., serves both residents of the city of Grand Island and Hall County. Anyone who lives in or owns property anywhere within Hall County may apply for a library card at no cost.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The library is closed on Saturday.

Keep up to date with all library happenings online at www.gilibrary.org, Facebook or Instagram. Access your library account, search the catalog and discover digital collections at https://www.gilibrary.tlcdelivers.com.