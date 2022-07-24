 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Public Library to host teen community art show

The Grand Island Public Library will host its first-ever Community Art Show open to artists age 18 and older.

Artists may enter two pieces of art for this non-juried show. All entries must be ready to hang or display in a glass case. All art entries will be photographed for inclusion on GIPL’s Virtual Community Art Show and include the artist’s name.

Registration deadline is Wednesday, July 27. This is the deadline for the intent to participate, not to submit artwork.

Please send an email to jeannes@gilibrary.org with a short bio and public contact information. A photo of the artist may also be included. The information will be used for a handout for the art show. An artist reception will be scheduled toward the end of the show.

Registration form and show rules can be found on the library’s website, www.gilibrary.org or by contacting Jeanne Simons at 308-385-5333 ext. 118, or jeannes@gilibrary.org.

Artists will need to submit their entries during the library’s regular business hours between Monday, Aug. 1, and Thursday, Aug. 4.

The artwork will be on display in the library’s art alcove starting Friday, Aug 5, and running through Sept. 26.

The Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; it is closed on Saturday and major holidays.

For more information about this show or the library in general, call 308-385-5333 or check online at www.gilibrary.org.

