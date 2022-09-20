 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Public Library to host Victorian tea party

tea party

The Grand Island Public Library will host its annual Victorian tea party in honor of the 146th birthday of the library’s namesake, Edith Abbott, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The party is for children in third and fourth grade and Victorian costumes are encouraged..

A perennial favorite for third, fourth and fifth graders, the annual Edith Abbott Victorian Tea Party is planned for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.

Attendees are encouraged to bring one adult guest to enjoy the party with them.

The tea party is in honor of the birthday of the library’s namesake Edith Abbott, born Sept. 26, 1876. Children will learn about Abbott, the etiquette of Victorian tea parties, sample tea party treats and make a Victorian craft.

Folks from Stuhr Museum will present historical programs and there will be a drawing for prizes.

Attendees may come dressed in period costume such as Victorian hats, dresses, gloves, or may wear their favorite dress or other attire. Guests such as teddy bears, dolls, or other stuffed animals are also welcome.

Due to space limitations, registration is recommended early! The library will take registrations until the event is full or until Friday, Sept. 23. Sign up at www.gilibrary.org (click on “Events”) or call the library at 308-385-5333 if you have questions or need assistance.

For more information, call Laura Fentress, youth and family services librarian, at the number listed above.

