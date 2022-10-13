Grand Island Public Library will return to being open seven days a week

Grand Island Public Library is going to be open seven days a week again.

GIPL Director Celine Swan expects the change will be made in November.

"We are very excited," said Swan. "We were able to add our Saturdays back, 11 to 3 (p.m.), and our Tuesday evenings, an additional two hours, until 8 (p.m.)."

Hours will be expanded once new staff has been hired and trained.

"It was approved by (Grand Island) City Council that we had to have additional staff to be able to add those hours," said Swan. "We're in the process of hiring our new staff, and after we get them trained, it'll probably take a couple of weeks, we'll have a big announcement."

GIPL is hiring four part-time library assistants and one full-time technology librarian, who will oversee the library's makerspace, databases and other technology needs and will also help provide support for partnerships with the community, schools and businesses.

"We'll have more of a drop-in availability, where people can just come in without having to make an appointment during certain hours, and they can get a tour of the makerspace, or if they want to be trained on how to use the equipment," said Swan.

There has been a lot of demand for the library to be fully open on Saturdays again.

GIPL staff has been coming in on Saturdays to accommodate some community programs.

"People were really begging for our Saturday hours. They want to come in and bring their families," said Swan. "We have some programs we do on Saturdays, like our Humanities Nebraska prime-time family program, and we do our book club for adults on Saturdays."

GIPL has been making improvements through the year that has made the library ready for the expansion of its hours.

Using American Rescue Plan Act funds, the library has updated its public computers, self-checkout stations and gates, and it has updated the library's software as well.

The library also went fine-free starting Oct. 1.

"We were able to do a lot of background work with less staff and less hours that prepared for having more hours and more staff," said Swan. "We're really excited about that."

GIPL has been trying to "get back to normal" after a staff reduction and brief shutdown in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, GIPL had 23 full-time employees. Now, the new hire will bring them up to 21 FTEs.

"We're getting closer and closer," said Swan. "We were really going like gangbusters before COVID with our makerspace and partnerships with the school and the community. Having that one additional staff member will really make a big difference for our technology."

Expanding the library's hours will have many benefits for the community.

"We've had great feedback from families and people," said Swan. "They'll be able to come in if they're doing research or homework. Our underserved people have said it'll be great. They'll be able to come in and use the library or the restrooms and have a warm place to come and check out books."

She added, "It's good for the whole community."

Literacy is especially a great concern for GIPL, said Swan.

"With reading scores being down, and there's some people don't have Wi-Fi or don't have transportation to make it to the library, we really want to work in the next year or two on getting books into people's hands who can't make it here," she said.

Swan is personally excited for the change.

"I love that people are reading books both in-hand and online," she said. "I think it's good to get kids back into reading and getting books in their hands, getting their reading scores up. When I see kids coming in and finding books they love, and then their parents come back and say, 'hey, my kid's reading scores went up' or 'now they're doing better in school,' that's what makes me happy. I love that."

For more information about Grand Island Public Library services, visit www.gilibrary.org.