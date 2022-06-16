 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Public offers fine arts camp

(From right): Alexia Guerrero, Noemi Lopez and Bruce Miller concentrate on their face projects. Their 3D art class was one session at the Grand Island Public Schools Fine Arts Camp.

Tucked inside an art room at Grand Island Senior High, a group of elementary and middle school students carefully make faces.

On Wednesday, elementary and middle school students had the opportunity to layering paper mache on 3D face molds at the arts Grand Island Public Schools Fine Arts Camp.

The free summer camp had students grades 3-8 testing the waters of 3D and 2D art, show choir, theatre and history of music. They were divided up into three groups:

Alexia Guerrero was one of the 120 students signed up for the camp. During her 3D art class time, she worked carefully on her paper mache face — with plaster poured over, she pointed out.

Alexia Guerrero applies hot glue to the base of a mini flower pot during Grand Island Public Schools Fine Arts Camp. Offering a variety of classes, the camp lasts nearly three weeks.

“When we were first doing this, I found a lot of decorative paper,” she explained, wielding a hot glue gun in one hand, a tissue paper parasol in the other.

The free camp provided materials, instructors and inspiration to students. COVID relief funding made the camp possible, but teachers led the way.

Kyle Beaman was instrumental in putting the camp together. He is an art teacher at Barr Middle School and GIPS’s afterschool fine arts coordinator.

“It comes down to (teachers and support staff) really,” Beaman said. “It’s their ideas and what they think is going to work best.”

GIPS Fine Arts Camp was a collaboration between GIPS campuses, faculty and staff leading sessions in their specialties.

Many of GIPS’s buildings were represented by campers, as well, said Beaman. “We’ve got kids from… I want to say, every elementary school here.”

“Not every kid gets the opportunity to take an art class or a theater class at the elementary level,” Beaman said. “It’s a nice way to test and try things out.”

The Grand Island Senior High Little Theatre was filled with big laughs during acting exercises at Grand Island Public Schools Fine Arts Camp. Shaelee Smith (left) and Sophie Parr test their budding acting chops during the theatre session.

Campers could choose three specialties. Guerrero had settled on 3D art, 2D art and history of music. She said she has had only a little experience with visual arts.

“I’ve been drawing before,” Guerrero said. “I want to learn more about how to do arts and crafts.”

Emily Pikop, who just graduated from Grand Island Senior High, is learning more, too. She is going to Hastings College in the fall to study art education.

“I’m super excited to actually get into teaching because this has definitely made me raring to go,” she said.

“If I didn’t have this opportunity, I would be way less prepared for college,” she added. “I’m really glad that I’ve been able to do this.”

Pikop was helping in the 3D art session Guerrero was in, but the Fine Arts Camp wasn’t only about the visual arts.

Caitlin Houdek, a music teacher at Walnut Middle School, coached her singing campers on how opening their mouths different ways can change their sound. She used exaggerated facial expressions to guide the students, a projection screen of music to the side.

Walnut Middle School music teacher Caitlin Houdek directs her vocal music campers at Grand Island Public Schools Fine Arts Camp.

Beaman watched Houdek and her campers from the choir room doorway, noting, “Fine arts is really fun—it is. But it’s more about the fulfillment aspect. There’s that piece that kids don’t know about because they haven’t really done anything like that.”

Down the hallway a group took over GIPS’s Little Theatre, doing acting exercises, giggling.

“When I put my head in the classrooms, everybody seems to be doing okay,” Beaman said. “Everything we’re doing today—and in general—has been very smooth.”

Pikop and the other 3D class leaders bounced from table to table, answering campers’ questions, but mostly fetching supplies.

Guerrero was still coming up with more ideas for her face, needing more materials.

“I’m thinking about doing a lot of flowers. And putting pimples,” she said, pointing out several colored beads carefully glued to the face. “I found a lot of decorative paper. Then I started to put them on randomly. And I started more items and putting a moustache and big lips.”

Pikop said she’s watched students get comfortable with the arts — and each other.

“The seventh-eighth grade group were very shy the first few days, but they’ve definitely come out of their shells,” she said.

“All the kids are really great,” Pikop said, watching Guerrero and her fellow camper clean up before their next session.

“They’re having a lot of fun doing this kind of stuff. They seriously love it. That’s really inspiring.”

The camp is in its infancy. Pikop did not have a Fine Arts Camp to take part in growing up.

“I’ve always loved art, and I’ve always wanted to do some job with it,” she said. “This opportunity would have been really cool to have when I was younger.”

Beaman seemed to recognize that.

“I’m just thinking, what are they going to look like in five years? Yeah. If they continue this, that’s going to be great. They’re going to be great.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

