Grand Island Public offers 'pathway' to a greener world

Next semester Alternative Energy Pathway students are going to do an energy audit on Newell Elementary School, to identify find out how to remedy any energy efficiency weakness, he said.

“We’re going to go through and count the lights and look at their HVAC system. We have lots of really neat tools and stuff we use. Students like Diego will give a report to the principal to show here’s how Newell can save some some energy and be green, but also save some money as well.”

Based on both successes and curiosity, Espinoza, a senior, has thrived in the Alternative Energy Pathway, Kemnitz said. “He’s wicked smart. What’s nice about this class is I get students to ask questions like, ‘Well, what about this in the environment? What about that?’ you know, so I’m not going do a whole lot of overteaching about climate change, and doom and gloom. These students really seek that out themselves and seek to answer this question themselves.”

Espinoza even took it upon himself to write about it.