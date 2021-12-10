Grand Island Public recommending masks effective Jan. 4

Following a community survey and careful consideration by the district’s pandemic team, Grand Island Public Schools is planning to shift its mask policy to “recommended” as of Jan. 4, 2022. Superintendent Tawana Grover announced the plan at Thursday’s regular-session school board meeting.

The decision officially will be outlined in the form of an addendum to the district’s Safe Return to School Plan. While masks will be recommended, not required, in school buildings, they will be worn on public transportation as required by federal law. Additionally, the district will continue to encourage those who are sick to stay home from school.

The decision to not require masks in school buildings came following a survey of families and GIPS staff members.

“We initiated the conversation with our families,” Grover said. “The participation rate in this survey was higher than any other survey we have ever done.” Between staff members and GIPS families, there were nearly 3,000 responses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}