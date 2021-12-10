Grand Island Public recommending masks effective Jan. 4

Following a community survey and careful consideration by the district’s pandemic team, Grand Island Public Schools is planning to shift its mask policy to “recommended” as of Jan. 4, 2022. Superintendent Tawana Grover announced the plan at Thursday’s regular-session school board meeting.
The decision officially will be outlined in the form of an addendum to the district’s Safe Return to School Plan. While masks will be recommended, not required, in school buildings, they will be worn on public transportation as required by federal law. Additionally, the district will continue to encourage those who are sick to stay home from school.
The decision to not require masks in school buildings came following a survey of families and GIPS staff members.
“We initiated the conversation with our families,” Grover said. “The participation rate in this survey was higher than any other survey we have ever done.” Between staff members and GIPS families, there were nearly 3,000 responses.
Results of the survey indicated that respondents currently were comfortable attending or sending students to school at GIPS. The majority of staff members and parents indicated they were comfortable with recommending masks, but not requiring them, in light of COVID vaccines being available for individuals aged five years and older.
Central District Health Department Health Director Teresa Anderson commended the district’s pandemic team – and the district as a whole – for their efforts in preventing coronavirus transmission.
“GIPS has led by example, implementing science-based prevention to protect students and staff alike,” Anderson said.
Still, Anderson seemed to have qualms about GIPS making masks recommended, not required.
“Mandatory masking has followed best practice and has reduced illnesses. While we understand masks present a number of issues for the schools, we are also concerned that our community is not well-poised for this change just yet,” Anderson said.
In a statement released by the district, Grover said: “Student and staff safety remains one of the district’s top priorities. We recognize that the scope of the pandemic and its impact on our schools has changed, and we will continue to evolve with it to ensure our students thrive.”
