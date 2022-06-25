Grand Island Public’s summer meals hit the spot

Following the pandemic, free summer lunches at Grand Island Public Schools remain popular—and needed, say GIPS food service employees.

A few years before COVID-19 hit, over 1,000 kids were being served, said Kris Spellman, Director of GIPS Nutrition Services. Now they are feeding about 600.

Spellman said GIPS Nutrition Services Summer Food Services are bolstered by support from USDA and Nebraska Department of Education (NDE), who want “every school to do a foodservice operation in the summer. There are a lot of kiddos out there that eat school lunch during the school year and then don’t have access in the summer.”

The program is federally reimbursed, similar to the school lunch program, but with more stringent rules and regulations.

Deb Hopkins, Head Server at Lincoln Elementary School, does headcounts in the cafeteria. The summer meal program is a “guessing game,” she said.

“We don’t know what we’re having,” Hopkins said, penciling numbers on a clipboard. “Today is a good day. We’ve already had 46 kids and we still have 35 minutes left to go.”

The free meals are not simply for GIPS students; they are for anyone in Grand Island ages 1-18.

“There are no questions asked,” Spellman said. “They just come to the door and go to the serving line, and we serve them a lunch or breakfast.”

Adults pay $4 for their meal, and a significant number of parents take advantage of the low-cost, nutritious meal. Some of them are familiar faces in the school, former students now a bit older, Hopkins said.

“They bring along their little kiddos—like Destiny, for one,” Hopkins said, pointing out a young mother helping her child sip from a milk carton.

“She came to school here, and now she’s got her little one that she brings in to eat lunch. Her brother and sister came to school here and they come in and eat lunch.”

Therein lies a complication, Spellman said. Because this summer the sites have been pared down (there are five) children sometimes don’t have means to get to the sites.

“Since we only have five sites, we’re not able to cover the whole geographic area of Grand Island. If kiddos are at home by themselves, they might not be able to get to a site, which is really unfortunate.”

Spellman indicated she wished there were more GIPS buildings serving summer meals, but it wasn’t plausible.

“We just we don’t have the people to staff our sites. We’ve got as many sites as we can handle.”

For about 25 years, Hopkins has been handling her Lincoln Elementary site while school is in or out of session. By all indications, she’s doing it well.

“The kids giggle and laugh, and parents get together bring all their kids in here to eat all at once,” Hopkins said. “Look at the happy faces, all the kids. We have a lot of hungry kids. Their parents are working that need this food.”

“It gets me right here,” Hopkins said, tearing up. “I go home with a happy heart knowing that I did something good to feed the kids.”

Grab a bite GIPS Summer Food Service Program has free meals for kids ages 1-18, and $4 meals for adults, including those not associated with GIPS. No application is needed. Elementary sites are: Dodge, Howard and Lincoln Elementary Schools. Breakfast is served Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. until June 30. Lunch is available Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. until July 15 (no lunch served July 4). Barr Middle School and Walnut Middle School are also serving meals. Breakfast is Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. until June 30. Lunch is Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. until July 1.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

