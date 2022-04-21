Grand Island Public School Board candidates profiled: part 1

Although Grand Island Public Schools and Northwest Public Schools District 82 school board elections will not appear on the ballot until the general election in November, the Grand Island Independent posed questions to all candidates in both districts.

In this two-part series, candidates for GIPS’s Board of Education responds to the questions posed. This, the first installment, will profile the candidates in GIPS Ward B who responded in time to be profiled.

Across districts and wards, those who did not respond to questionnaires by deadline or chose not to are:

Northwest Public Schools District 82: Dan Leiser, Zach Mader, Robin L. Schutt, Bill Buettner.

Grand Island Public Schools: Dan Brosz; John D. Pedrosa, Jr.; Terry A. Brown; Carlos A. Barcenas, Jr.

Grand Island Public Schools candidates for Board of Education - Ward B

Tim Mayfield:

“I’m the parent of three kids in the GIPS system. My wife and I have made Grand Island home for nearly 20 years. While I moved here as an adult, I attended Central Community College and Doane University at College Park, so I know how important a quality education is to this community. That education starts in the public school system.

“Professionally, I have a background in banking along with a few years in auditing, so I will bring a strong financial understanding to the board. I’m also no stranger to serving the community. As a graduate of Leadership Tomorrow (Go Class 31!), I’ve served on several boards and committees, including serving as Treasurer for Citizen Advocacy, Inc., and on the board of the Overland Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America. I’ve also been on several school district committees, including the Parents Advisory Council, Select Finance Committee, and the Public Relations Committee.”

What motivated you to run for a seat on the board? “My desire on the board is to be a voice for other parents. Growing up, my dad worked in a factory and my mom worked various shifts at a grocery store. There wasn’t always a lot of time for them to drop what they were doing for parent-teacher conferences or school plays, but they still did a great job.

“In my own professional career, both my wife and I have been fortunate enough to work jobs that give us that flexibility. We can attend meetings with teachers mid-day, attend those eighth grade volleyball games that start at 4 p.m., and run forgotten homework assignments up to class. But thinking back to my childhood and looking at the factory workers and shift workers in Grand Island, I recognize that not every parent has that same flexibility. I don’t want those parents to not have a voice in their children’s educations.

“In my short time on the board prior and during my involvement with the public relations committee, I’ve advocated for more opportunities for parents to be involved and to have a voice during non-office hours, and will continue to do that, if elected.”

What is the greatest challenge facing students and families in the Grand Island Public Schools District? “Today, I would say the biggest issue is divisiveness. There are many problems the district faces: staff shortages, state funding, and how to best manage our buildings, are some of the more popular ones to point at. However, these problems are not unique to Grand Island, and they’re not unique to our time.

“What does appear to be unique is the desire to point a finger and yell at a problem instead of jumping in and offering a helping hand. None of these problems are insurmountable if we come together as a community and address them head on, believing that our neighbors across the street and across the town have all of our best interests at heart. All of us want what’s best for our kids, and that’s only going to happen by working together.”

What is something you’ve experienced or accomplished that would help you make an impact on the school board? “I grew up in a city outside of Nebraska, and moved to Grand Island in my early twenties, so I didn’t have the privilege to go to Grand Island Public Schools but I am the product of public education. After moving to Grand Island and making it my home, I attended Central Community College and then Doane University at College Park as an adult learner. I will tell anyone who asks that I think continuing your education after you’ve started your family and career is one of the most challenging things anyone can choose to do. But it showed me just how important education is to our community. That’s why I’m glad GIPS actively works to partner with CCC and other colleges to provide opportunities for college credits to our high school students. This affords our students an amazing leg up when they graduate.

“Of course there’s another side of the equation that doesn’t often garner as much attention - students who don’t go off to college and instead join the workforce right away. The year I spent as part of Leadership Tomorrow really opened my eyes to a side of Grand Island I don’t experience every day. Tours of JBS, Case IH, and MSF York Stormor, all showed me just how much skill a lot of these jobs require. Again, I’m impressed by the efforts of GIPS to provide practical, hands-on education that is directly applicable to these jobs that are so important to our community.”

Who, and why, should have the greatest say in policies concerning what is taught in GIPS classrooms: administrators/teachers, parents, local school board or the Nebraska Board of Education? “As a parent, I am the single greatest expert on my kids. I know what they like and don’t, I know what relaxes them and what stresses them out, I know what makes them tick. I have years and years of experience raising my kids. But our teachers spend years in classrooms learning how to teach, and then have years and years of experience in teaching not just my kids, but dozens – hundreds, even – of other kids. Our administrators have that experience plus years and years of experience in leading and teaching those teachers. And school boards – at both the local and state levels – have years of experience and resources at hand to guide and make decisions. It takes all of them to work together to make the best decisions for how to teach all the students in Grand Island.

“So while I will say parents absolutely should have a voice in what happens in our schools, that isn’t meant to take away from the voice of the teachers, the administration or the boards. Instead what we need is to foster an environment where these different voices and experiences can all come together collaboratively and support each other, feeling heard and valued and respected by everyone, even when decisions may not go our way. What we can’t do is let other voices be drowned out by the loudest or most privileged voices in the room.

“A big piece of hearing those voices is finding new and impactful ways to support our teachers and students. What they’ve gone through these last two years is nothing short of a complete upheaval of the structures, routines, and supports they’ve been used to. As a school board member, I will consistently look for ways to listen to, encourage, and support those parents, teachers, and students who feel like they don’t have a voice.”

Carol Schooley:

“I received my Master’s Degree from Kearney. I taught art for 32 years at Walnut in Grand Island. Before that I taught a half year in a Washington, D.C.-area middle school and five years in Wichita, Kansas Public Schools – three in a junior high and two in high school.

“I have 10+ years of service on a state committee: Teacher Education and School Accreditation Committee (TESAC). I have been on teams that did state accreditation in all of the colleges in Nebraska. I also accredited teacher education units for a national accrediting service at nine universities and colleges throughout the Midwest.

What motivated you to run for a seat on the board? “I have been interested in working for GIPS as a board member for many years, but due to my desires for travel I felt I would be struggling with the amount of time needed to do a good job. Recently I have been asked by several people to get involved and I believe I can now give the time needed and am still very interested in serving the community in this way.”

What is the greatest challenge facing students and families in GIPS district? “I believe the greatest challenge facing students and families in Grand Island is navigating the many concerns our current life situation presents. Thinking and processing information logically is always a challenge and using these skills to our advantage is always our biggest challenge. The discipline needed to learn how to do this comes from the serious personal discipline that students also need to acquire. When there are problems they need to be addressed immediately and openly as soon as they appear. Our great challenge is to teach children to think critically.”

What is something you’ve experienced or accomplished that would help you make an impact on the school board? “My experiences of teaching, world travel, and the thinking processes I’ve developed over the years to problem-solve in my own life are what I can bring to the board. I believe it is important to think a problem through using all resources. In this case that would be all of us: parents, teachers administrators and students. And not just the good kids. We all need to work together to give Grand Island students access to the best possible education.”

Who and why, should have the greatest say in policies concerning what is taught in GIPS classrooms: administrators/ teachers, parents, local school board, or the Nebraska State Board of Education? “Again, I feel all of us need to work together to create the best possible educational outcomes for Grand Island students. It should not be a matter of ‘who’ should have the greater say in school matters. We should honor all players but they should also seriously participate, be open to ideas and choose wisely, with an eye to the future, among the ideas presented. Controversy is a good thing when used wisely.

“We need the expertise and ideas generated by people genuinely invested in the learning process who are not afraid to share ideas.”