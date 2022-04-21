Grand Island Public School Board candidates profiled: part 2

Although Grand Island Public Schools and Northwest Public Schools District 82 school board elections will not appear on the ballot until the general election in November, the Grand Island Independent posed questions to all candidates in both districts.

In this two-part series, candidates for GIPS’s Board of Education responds to the questions posed. This, the first installment, will profile the candidates in GIPS Ward C who responded in time to be profiled.

Across districts and wards, those who did not respond to questionnaires by deadline or chose not to are:

Northwest Public Schools District 82: Dan Leiser, Zach Mader, Robin L. Schutt, Bill Buettner.

Grand Island Public Schools: Dan Brosz; John D. Pedrosa, Jr.; Terry A. Brown; Carlos A. Barcenas, Jr.

Grand Island Public Schools candidates for Board of Education - Ward C

Katherine Mauldin (Ward C) —“I have three children, ages nine, six, and two. I am a Grand Island resident. I am running for a seat in Ward C to protect our rights, help make our children’s futures bright and make a change.”

What motivated you to run for a seat on the board? —“When I saw first-hand the issues that were and are currently happening in the GIPS district and what the current Board of Education members are doing, it made me realize we need a change, and that time is now. Time to put parents’ voices first and not board members who don’t even follow the rules they enforce upon our children. They are letting our children down with their education and in many other ways.”

What is the greatest challenge facing students and families in the Grand Island Public Schools District? —“A big challenge currently in the district is lack of communication and accountability by GIPS. They are doing so many things wrong and not listening to the people who matter: children and their parents.”

What is something you’ve experienced or accomplished that would help you make an impact on the school board? —“I have experienced first-hand one of my children not being able to attend a school in the GIPS district due to health issues and a disability this past Fall, due to their policies that were unfair and not the same as the other school districts. Due to that, I reached out to the public and other parents in the GIPS school district to see what really is happening in this district and the issues currently, it was an eye-opening thing. As a parent of three children, I would make an impact by being a voice for parents that feel we are not being listened to and ignored by the current GIPS Board of Education members. I have been to board meetings where we have been ignored and just not listened to as parents.”

Who, and why, should have the greatest say in policies concerning what is taught in GIPS classrooms: administrators/teachers, parents, local school board or the Nebraska Board of Education? —“PARENTS, plain and simple should have the greatest say in policies. It is our children and they are the future. Parents need a voice in their children’s education.”

Samuel Harris (Ward C) —“I moved to Kearney, Nebraska, in 2004, where I attended school at University of Nebraska-Kearney, graduating in 2008 and met my wife of 13 years. I have three kids: two are in school and one on her way in a few years. I have lived in Grand Island since 2009 where I work as a COTA completing rehab for older adults. I am a hard-working, fun guy who gets things done with a great work ethic and good outlook on life.

What motivated you to run for a seat on the board? —“There are a couple of reason that motivated me to run for the school board seat. First, I have invested interest in the success of our school district and how it is being run due to me having three kids in the district and at least 16 years of attendance left.” That being said, I believe being an active participant in the improvement of Grand Island Public Schools is not only necessary but important to the community at large. Secondly, I want to make sure all parents’ and students’ voices get heard during decisions being made that affect the student body at large.”

What is the greatest challenge facing students and families in the Grand Island Public Schools District? —“The greatest challenge face our students and families in Grand Island Public schools is a variety of social and logistical challenges, such as social issues, including CRT and how it affects our families – good or bad, and general equity throughout our school system. Logistical issues would be staffing shortages, days our kids are in school, quality of work environment, quality of education, format and also making sure the rules for staff and students are more clear. There seems to be a disconnect with that as of lately.”

What is something you’ve experienced or accomplished that would help you make an impact on the school board? —“As a parent I have experienced the sting of shorter weeks and the concern that it will affect my kids’ education negatively, and have experienced the challenges with going through 504 plans and similar programs. I’m a two-time college graduate, which I think is a pretty good accomplishment that also proves that I can do the work and that I am not only prepared for the grind of school board work, but I look forward to it.”

Who, and why, should have the greatest say in policies concerning what is taught in GIPS classrooms: administrators/teachers, parents, local school board or the Nebraska Board of Education? —“I believe the parents and families should have the bulk of the say in what is taught in GIPS classrooms. However, I believe there is and should always be room for compromise when creating and enacting those policies. I believe learning happens in school and at home, so it makes sense that what is taught in school should complement what is taught at home, in the general sense, of course.”

Eric Garcia-Mendez (Ward C) —“Eric Garcia-Mendez is the Director of Community Connections at Heartland United Way. Originally from Grand Island, Eric moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, in 2014 to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources and Environmental Economics. Following graduation, Eric moved back to Grand Island to serve as an AmeriCorps member and later joined the Heartland United Way. Eric currently serves on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska Board of Directors and the Grand Island Area Coalition on Trafficking Leadership Team. Eric is looking forward to continuing to invest back into the community that shaped him. Eric enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, reading and photography in his spare time.

What motivated you to run for a seat on the board? —“I am running because I believe that I will bring a new voice to the school board. I attended Lincoln Elementary, Walnut Middle School and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2014. I am community-grown and community-driven and I want to invest back into the community that raised me. I will strive to represent the lived experience of all students in the district and ensure that the district adapts and improves continuously, so that no child gets left behind. My biggest motivation is giving back to our community and all the amazing people in it.”

What is the greatest challenge facing students and families in the Grand Island Public Schools District? —“The pandemic has brought to light many disparities that our teachers and students are currently experiencing, like mental exhaustion, lack of support and unmet needs. I will advocate for more mental health resources for our students and teachers and ensure that funding is allocated to directly supporting students and their teachers. I will follow the guidance from experts like local educators and evidence-based practices when it comes to addressing student learning and the well-being of all students and educators in the district. We must trust our educators and know that they are facing unprecedented challenges at this time, like many in our community.”

What is something you’ve experienced or accomplished that would help you make an impact on the school board? —“My personal experiences growing up in poverty and limited resources because of language barriers shape my work and desire to advocate for underserved students, teachers and families. This drives my passion and motto of ‘community-grown and community-driven.’ I am equipped with knowledge and am ready to make a positive impact on the school board. More than half of the student body is Latino, yet very few on our school board or administration have a lived experience similar to our student body. I bring a new perspective that is needed on the board.”

Who, and why, should have the greatest say in policies concerning what is taught in GIPS classrooms: administrators/teachers, parents, local school board or the Nebraska Board of Education? —“It is important to NOT make decisions from a siloed perspective, but instead involve community stakeholders and work collaboratively. Administrators, in partnership with teachers, parents and local school boards, should make decisions at the community level where they understand the real issues and solutions. Decision making should be in tandem with eliminating certain vulnerabilities affecting our students, teachers and staff. In the end, decisions are being made at the local level and it should remain that way. Collectively we accomplish more together. Like in the classroom, we all must learn from each other and solve issues together because that is how it’s done in the real world.”