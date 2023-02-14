Ken Schroeder, Grand Island Public Schools Chief Financial Officer, is resigning his position as of June 30.

Schroeder was the district’s CFO two years. As leader of the financial department, he helped facilitate and update comprehensive budgeting best practices. He also collaborated with Buildings & Grounds on a new districtwide Master Facilities Plan.

Schroeder is returning to familiar territory, repeating his pre-GIPS role as Superintendent of Ravenna Public Schools.

Schroeder is a 1991 Palmer High School graduate, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Doane College in 1996. He also holds a language arts education endorsement from Concordia University, a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, an education specialist degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a doctorate in educational leadership degree from UNL.

A release from GIPS states: “As Dr. Schroeder finishes out the school year, GIPS is committed to finding the right new leader to helm the Financial Department of the district which will include a statewide and nationwide search. We will share more about the opportunity as the process develops.”