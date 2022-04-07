Grand Island Public School district, union dispute going to trial

The labor dispute between the Grand Island Education Association and Grand Island Public Schools is one more step closer to going to trial.

Grand Island Public Schools’ motion to dismiss the case brought by GIEA was denied March 28 by the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations, a state agency designed to resolve public sector labor controversies. The five-person commission has jurisdiction over state and local government employees, including public school teachers and public utilities employees.

Ashlea R. Whitney, NCIR Legal Counsel, said the GIPS’s attempt to dismiss was essentially saying: “The petition (by GIEA) is insufficient in some way. There’s not enough here for (NCIR) to hear the case.”

The Commission of Industrial Relations disagreed and the process will move forward, though Whitney declined to go into specifics concerning why NCIR made the decision it did.

Nick Welding, GIEA’s legal counsel, said “What the district was asserting in their motion was that GIEA is not entitled in relief based on what they have. What (NCIR) is essentially saying is, We agree; if GIEA can prove everything addressed in a petition, they’re arguably entitled to relief.”

The teachers union (GIEA) filed a complaint with NCIR in January, alleging GIPS shorted some teachers’ compensation through misclassification. Grand Island Education Association contends complainants included in the filing were deemed by the district as long term substitute teachers, but should have been paid as full-time equivalency positions.

The school district, in turn, filed its motion to dismiss.

Justin Knight, GIPS’s legal counsel, said the motion’s denial last week was not a setback for the district. “It’s in the procedural stages right now. Nothing really has changed on our end. We still feel confident and we’re moving forward as we intended.”

Welding called NCIR’s denial a “threshold kind of victory, but certainly a victory nonetheless.”

Whitney said late this week a scheduling hearing between the parties will determine when the trial will occur.

Knight said that late-week meeting, slated for Thursday, will offer the parties involved clarification and a pathway moving forward. “I think we’ll get a better understanding after that conference on Thursday as to deadlines and things like that.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.