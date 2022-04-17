Grand Island Public School teachers’ ‘de facto’ voice reacts to district letter

Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover’s letter released early Friday evening is “a lot to unpack,” said Jeremy Jensen, the former Grand Island Senior High boys’ soccer coach who was relieved of those duties on Thursday.

Jensen has become the de facto voice of GIPS teachers following a deluge of posts on his “Jeremy Jensen – Former Mayor of Grand Island” Facebook page.

Among other topics, Grover’s letter addressed the latest culmination of what previously had been a war of words after Jensen’s termination as a coach on Thursday afternoon.

The crux of the district’s argument for firing Jensen is the release of the results of a Panorama survey containing “confidential student information,” according to a GIPS press release responding to Jensen’s termination Thursday.

Panorama school surveys most often are used to measure and “better understand … school climate,” according to the company’s website.

Screenshots of some of the survey results were provided to Jensen, which he in turn posted on social media. So far, Jensen has refrained from disclosing the source of the survey screenshots. Names of Jensen’s Facebook page followers are hidden.

When asked if the Panorama survey confidentiality issue had eclipsed the teacher strife expressed on his social media page, Jensen said, “I think they go hand-in-hand because I don’t think you can fix one without the other.”

Jensen, who was not a teacher at GIPS, said his financial advising clients employed as teachers started sharing negative stories about the school district months ago. Jensen said his role as a coach offered a unique insight into the discussion.

“I’ve got teachers that are sharing information with me as a coach because they want me to enact discipline for kids that aren’t going to class or turning in their homework assignments. Things led to the point where I just said, ‘I’m speaking up, I can’t do this anymore.’”

The progression wouldn’t have grown so quickly – if at all – without social media, Jensen said.

“The first post was simply my personal perspective. It then turned into the ability for me to share the words directly of teachers that were scared to death of retribution.”

“I used the social media platform specifically because I knew it would get the attention of everybody,” he added.

Still, Jensen said, he doesn’t “support all of the comments that are coming in. There’s a lot of emotion.”

In her letter to district patrons on Friday, Grover called the social media exchange on the Facebook page in question “disappointing,” and said a meeting is scheduled between Jensen, the GIPS Board of Education President Lisa Albers and Vice President Carlos Barcenas in the upcoming week.

Jensen said Albers contacted him Saturday morning to confirm that meeting. Both Jensen and GIPS representatives have said the two parties have had official face-to-face discussions previously.

Jensen indicated Grover should not alone shoulder responsibility for any of the accusations voiced on his social media page. Indications are that Jensen said GIPS Board of Education members aren’t interested in the plight being presented.

“I have no problem at this point in time throwing them under the bus because they’ve had plenty of opportunities to understand what’s going on in those buildings. How do these people not know what’s going on inside these buildings and never, ever say anything?”

Jensen said he believes the conversation eventually should include more parties, including administrators, teachers, board members, parents and coaches.

He said meetings should include “smart people that all can make key decisions sitting in a room and figure out how to fix it and (it) needs to be a commitment to actually fix it – just hold each other accountable.”

Jensen, when asked whether he has spoken to any local or state teachers union representatives, said, “Not since this has taken place.”

Concerning the involvement of Grand Island Education Association (the local teachers union), GIEA President Michelle Carter told the Independent that GIEA was refraining from comment until the organization confers with the Nebraska State Education Association.

Grand Island Education Association and GIPS are already in a labor dispute in which GIEA alleges substitute teacher misclassification, which resulted in pay shortage. The case is expected to go to trial.

While saying Grover’s letter is “a lot to unpack” and “a lot of district jargon,” Jensen said the letter also indicated a degree of “self-reflection.”

“There is a little bit … in there, in the content and understanding that these issues are real, they do exist. But now, what’s the next step? How do we move forward?”

Jensen said his efforts weren’t meant to destroy careers or cause chaos, but to help support GIPS teachers and students.

“I didn’t throw a grenade to blow anything up. But at some point in time, somebody has to that has the voice — that has the platform — has to have the backbone to say, ‘This isn’t right and we need to fix it.’”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.