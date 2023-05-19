Grand Island Public Schools Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter is taking on a different position at the district and will be replaced by a former finalist for Nebraska state education commissioner.

Dexter will be GIPS’s chief of secondary education, a position that merges roles recently vacated by Ashley Tomjack (director of curriculum) and Dan Phillips (director of Innovation for Career & College Readiness).

Dexter joined GIPS in 2009 as one of GIPS’s two assistant superintendents.

Summer Stephens will fill Dexter’s position. Stephens was a finalist in the most recent search for commissioner of education for the State of Nebraska. She was most recently superintendent of Churchill County School District in Nevada.

Stephens also spent years as an educator in Nebraska. She will also take on some of the duties from Tomjack and Phillips’s positions.

In a district statement, Stephens said, “Throughout my time in Nebraska earlier in my career, I would consistently look to Grand Island for inspiration and insight on how best to champion students and staff. My aim is to bring positive energy to the good things taking place in the district, to support students and staff, and continue collaborating with community partners.”

According to The Nevada Appeal of Carson City, Stephens was named Nevada’s 2023 superintendent of the year by the Nevada Association of School Superintendents. The association cited Stephens’s work during the coronavirus pandemic as a factor in the decision. Because of the statewide honor, Stephens is a candidate for National Superintendent of the Year, facilitated by the American Association of School Administrators.

Included in the secondary education shuffle is a new director for GIPS’s GearUP Promise program at Grand Island Public Schools, as current GearUP Director Alison Bailey departs the district.

Amber High, who before served GIPS for eight years will succeed Bailey. According to the district, hiring Bailey’s replacement “from within.”

Mitch Roush, director of communications for GIPS, explained that no new positions are being formed; rather, duties are being rearranged and positions renamed accordingly.

In a district statement, Superintendent Matt Fisher said, “As we look to revise some of our district structure, having these strong leaders in place will be critical.”