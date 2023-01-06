Grand Island Public Schools announces interim superintendent candidates

The search for Grand Island Public Schools interim superintendent continues to move forward, the district having three interviews within the next week, the district said in an update Friday afternoon.

The district said the candidates are Matthew Fisher, former Northwest Public Schools Superintendent (2012-2019), Virginia Moon, who recently served as interim superintendent at Centennial Public Schools and Michael Teahon, who led Gothenburg Public Schools from 2001-2019.

Interviews have been confirmed with each candidate and will be conducted Tuesday, Jan. 10, round-robin style.

Candidates will spend time with the GIPS Board of Education, executive cabinet members and building-level administrators. Each will also tour the district.

Following executive session at Thursday night’s GIPS Board of Education meeting, the board unanimously agreed to extend invitations to interview to three applicants, then referred to only as applicants “C”, “E” and “F”.

The special session was the first meeting for the board members elected in November: Eric Garcia-Mendez (Ward C), Hank McFarland (Ward B), Katie Mauldin (Ward C), Josh Sikes (Ward A) and Amanda Wilson (Ward A).

McFarland, the newly elected school board president, indicated the outgoing board members did little to influence the interim superintendent search before the board’s five new members took over.

They did, however, help with the “transition,” McFarland said.

“(Previous board president) Lisa Albers was very open with us in providing information,” he said. “So they really helped with the transition.”

Grand Island Public Schools’ Executive Cabinet, who will be part of the interview process, are Robin Dexter, associate superintendent; Toni Palmer, chief of leadership and learning; Johnathon Doll, chief of assessment, research and accountability; Ken Schroeder, chief financial officer; Cory Gearhart, chief information officer; Brian Kort, interim HR director and Jennifer Worthington, chief of strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagement.