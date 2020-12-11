Grand Island Public Schools approves purchase of Principal building

The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education has approved the purchase and sale agreement to buy the former Principal building, 3025 College St.
At its meeting Thursday night following an executive session, the board voted 7-0, with board member Carlos Barcenas absent and board president Bonnie Hinkle abstaining, to approve the agreement. Hinkle abstained due to being employed at Principal.
Hinkle asked Chief Financial Officer Virgil Harden whether he had any additional information about the agreement that he wanted to share with the board. He said he did not.
Harden did not immediately return a call from The Independent seeking more information about the approved agreement.
Josh Planos, GIPS’ director of strategic communication and marketing, said the contract with Principal still needs to be finalized by the board.
He said more details on the purchase and sale agreement will be released at a later date.
The board also approved the school calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
At its monthly meeting Thursday night, the board voted unanimously to approve the calendar.
According to the approved calendar, the school year will begin on Aug. 11 with a 2 p.m. dismissal for grades kindergarten, sixth and ninth, while all other grades will begin Aug. 12. GIPS elementary schools will dismiss at 2 p.m. Aug. 12 and 13, while all other grades will have regular dismissal.
Fall break will be Nov. 24-26, 2021; winter break will be Dec. 20-21, 2021; spring break will be March 7-11, 2022; and April break will be April 15-18, 2022.
After a question from a parent during the public forum part of the meeting, GIPS Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter said the district has one “emergency day” — which can be used for anything such as weather or mold — built into the school calendar that does not have to be made up by students or staff. She said there are two additional emergency days that staff will have to make up, but that students will not have to do so.
Also on Thursday night, Wayne Stelk, director of human resources, told the GIPS board that, despite the expiration of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act on Dec. 31, GIPS employees will continue to receive paid leave benefits related to the coronavirus pandemic through the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Stelk said the act requires employers to provide a certain level of paid leave benefits to employees who are unable to fulfill their job responsibilities due to either having symptoms of COVID-19 or experiencing any other related impact.
For GIPS to comply with the act, Stelk said, the GIPS board passed several resolutions which gave Superintendent Tawana Grover “full discretion and authority” to extend the additional paid leave benefits to staff as the district progresses through the school year.
Stelk said it has become clear to GIPS that the federal government will allow the act to expire Dec. 31.
“In looking at our resolutions, with the foresight of the board and the good advice from our school attorneys, the resolutions were not set to expire at the time that the FFCRA expires,” he said. “So the current practice is to continue to provide paid leave benefits related to the coronavirus or the pandemic through the end of the current 2020-21 school year.”
Stelk emphasized to the board that it can continue to monitor COVID-19 within the Grand Island community, and, if a vaccine arrives early that is “functional and effective” with little to no coronavirus activity prevalent, it can choose to discontinue the pandemic-related paid leave benefits earlier with a motion and an action.
“If at any point in time things change, or we feel we need to discuss some type of change to what we’re doing, we can do so,” he said. “Otherwise, our current practice will expire at the end of the 2020-21 school year.”
Board member Dan Brosz said the personnel committee met prior to Thursday’s meeting to discuss the expiration of the FFCRA. He said the committee recommended that GIPS continue to offer pandemic-related paid leave benefits to its employees through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
In other action, the GIPS board recognized outgoing board members Kelly Enck, Julie Gortemaker and Tim Mayfield for their tenure.
