Grand Island Public Schools approves purchase of Principal building

Stelk said it has become clear to GIPS that the federal government will allow the act to expire Dec. 31.

“In looking at our resolutions, with the foresight of the board and the good advice from our school attorneys, the resolutions were not set to expire at the time that the FFCRA expires,” he said. “So the current practice is to continue to provide paid leave benefits related to the coronavirus or the pandemic through the end of the current 2020-21 school year.”

Stelk emphasized to the board that it can continue to monitor COVID-19 within the Grand Island community, and, if a vaccine arrives early that is “functional and effective” with little to no coronavirus activity prevalent, it can choose to discontinue the pandemic-related paid leave benefits earlier with a motion and an action.

“If at any point in time things change, or we feel we need to discuss some type of change to what we’re doing, we can do so,” he said. “Otherwise, our current practice will expire at the end of the 2020-21 school year.”

Board member Dan Brosz said the personnel committee met prior to Thursday’s meeting to discuss the expiration of the FFCRA. He said the committee recommended that GIPS continue to offer pandemic-related paid leave benefits to its employees through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

In other action, the GIPS board recognized outgoing board members Kelly Enck, Julie Gortemaker and Tim Mayfield for their tenure.

