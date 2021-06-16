Grand Island Public Schools battle summer hunger

“We make sure all of our meals are balanced and are meeting the requirements of the program,” Rathman said.

Grover said employees’ efforts affect the district — and the community.

“I can’t say enough about how valuable our nutrition staff is,” she said. “They are a true testament to nourishing hearts and minds.”

The extra effort is well worth it, Rathman said.

“We are seeing the need and making sure we’re providing it to any child — not just at Grand Island Public Schools. These kids are being able to thrive and participate in other activities,” she said. “It’s really meant to provide nutritious meals to students during the summer months when they’re not in school, but they’re still requiring that good nutrition.”

In order for the district to be paid back from USDA, other requirements are also in place, both from USDA and the program itself. Should a child select fewer than three items for their meal, the district will not be repaid. Additionally, Spellman said, sites serving meals are subject to closure based on the number of children dining.