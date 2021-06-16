Grand Island Public Schools battle summer hunger

If you’re a student at Grand Island Public Schools, there is a significant chance you could be experiencing some degree of food insecurity.
Nebraska Department of Education reports that, for the 2019-2020 school year, 65% of GIPS students were receiving free or reduced-price lunches. The average for Nebraska as a whole was 46%.
The USDA National School Lunch Program served low-cost or free lunches to 29.4 million children daily across the nation, the federal organization reports. Of those students, 3.76 million continue to have access to those subsidized meals, according to Feeding America, considered the United States’ largest hunger-relief organization.
A longstanding program, the GIPS Nutrition Services summer meal program has for years put a dent in those figures locally, serving free breakfast and lunch to children ages 1-18 in Grand Island.
Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent, said the district has recognized the challenge many of its children face.
“They rely on us for breakfast and lunch,” Grover said. “Everyone was able to see the need.”
Five GIPS campuses — Barr Middle School, Walnut Middle School, Dodge Elementary, Howard Elementary and Lincoln Elementary — are serving free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Breakfast is sent home with children for the next day. Additionally, students in GIPS Summer School cohorts are being served meals.
Kristi Spellman, GIPS director of child nutrition, said, “We want to make sure we have meals available for the children.”
That includes children outside of the school district, Spellman added.
“It just doesn’t matter. It’s a nutritional program, so any child who needs a meal can have one,” she said.
Thus far, Spellman said, about 550 meals have been served per day.
“Our goal is to do about 1,000 a day,” she said.
The summer meal program is federally funded in a reimbursement exchange, Spellman explained.
“We are reimbursed by (the) federal government for each meal served,” she said. “Our reimbursement is about $4 a meal.”
The reimbursement includes funding for food, materials, labor, storage and related expenses, Spellman said.
“For us it’s really supposed to be a break-even program,” she said. “It’s a good community outreach program. It’s not a welfare program — it’s a nutrition program.”
Being a USDA-funded program, the summer meal program must follow requirements pertaining to food served. It takes a lot of planning, said Lauren Rathman, GIPS dietitian.
“We make sure all of our meals are balanced and are meeting the requirements of the program,” Rathman said.
Grover said employees’ efforts affect the district — and the community.
“I can’t say enough about how valuable our nutrition staff is,” she said. “They are a true testament to nourishing hearts and minds.”
The extra effort is well worth it, Rathman said.
“We are seeing the need and making sure we’re providing it to any child — not just at Grand Island Public Schools. These kids are being able to thrive and participate in other activities,” she said. “It’s really meant to provide nutritious meals to students during the summer months when they’re not in school, but they’re still requiring that good nutrition.”
In order for the district to be paid back from USDA, other requirements are also in place, both from USDA and the program itself. Should a child select fewer than three items for their meal, the district will not be repaid. Additionally, Spellman said, sites serving meals are subject to closure based on the number of children dining.
In years past, paid meals have been made available to accompanying adults, but that service was eliminated in response to COVID-19. Adults still can sit with their children. Masks are required.
There is no financial requirement for children to be served meals. Children in homes with adequate income can benefit, too, Rathman said.
“Like Kris (Spellman) often says: If a child is home alone they may not choose to pour themselves a glass of milk or to make sure they have fruits and vegetables,” she said.
Besides contributing to physical health, proper nutrition affects the brain — including learning. The CDC contends that even eating a healthy breakfast can affect a child’s development and performance, including cognitive function, fewer school days missed and improved mood.
Rathman summed up the importance of nutrition more succinctly: “Good nutrition is the foundation of everything,” she said. “It’s a fundamental need.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.